Karlan Grant's move to then Premier League side West Brom in 2020 was one met with huge excitement from the Baggies fanbase, but it's never quite worked out for the attacker.

The 26-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer by Baggies' boss Carlos Corberan, and was shipped out on loan to direct Championship rivals Cardiff City, perhaps speaking volumes of how desperate they were to get him off their books.

After spending a huge £15 million on the then-Huddersfield forward in September 2020, there were high hopes for the player, and he was given a six-year deal at the club, but it's just one of those moves that has never worked out, and it appears likely that Grant will be moved by West Brom in the summer on a permanent basis.

Karlan Grant's time at West Brom

West Brom had been impressed with his form with Huddersfield Town, both in the Premier League and Championship, so they decided to fork out £15 million for the striker after winning promotion to the Premier League.

On the face of it, you can understand why.

He was just 23 years old, and had scored 23 times in 57 appearances for Huddersfield, including four in 13 in the Premier League as part of a Terriers side that really struggled, so there was some logic to signing the attacker.

However, there was no logic in giving him a six-year deal whatsoever as there was no guarantee he would be a success.

Perhaps the Baggies expected him to be a big hit and the six-year deal would have given them some security, but in hindsight that was a dreadful decision.

Related West Brom: Carlos Corberan drops encouraging Shilen Patel reveal West Brom have been recently taken over by Shilen Patel and a new era is dawning at the Hawthorns

In his first season at the club, he scored just once in 21 appearances in what was a miserable campaign for West Brom, and they were relegated after just one season.

He did score goals the following season, and he found the back of the net 18 times in the Championship, also registering six assists as he began to show what he was capable of, albeit his general all-round performances weren't entirely impressive.

However, last season he scored just five times in all competitions and very nearly joined Swansea City in the January transfer window, only for that deal to fall apart at the last minute.

Karlan Grant's record at West Brom - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2020/21 21 1 0 2021/22 45 18 7 2022/23 35 5 1 TOTAL 104 24 8

That indicated he had no future at the club, and in the summer he joined Cardiff City on loan for the duration of the 2023-24 campaign.

Karlan Grant seemingly has no future at West Brom

Grant has spent the current season at Cardiff City, where he's performed decent enough without setting the world alight.

He's registered five goals and two assists in 33 appearances for the Bluebirds, but that will probably not be enough to convince Corberán to give him another opportunity at The Hawthorns next season as he has the likes of Grady Diangana, Tom Fellows, Jed Wallace and a permanent swoop for Mikey Johnston is likely.

Grant has got another two years left on his deal with The Baggies, and they're not going to get a fee anywhere near the £15million they paid for him in 2020.

They're going to have to cut their losses somehow, and that might involve selling him for a nominal fee or terminating his contract.

Whilst signing Grant wasn't necessarily a bad move, the fee they paid for him and the six-year contract was poor business.

Given the Baggies' financial situation these days, the club will look back at signing Karlan Grant as a real waste of money.