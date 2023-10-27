Highlights West Bromwich Albion's recent success in the Championship has been overshadowed by their difficult financial situation, with the club taking out a £20 million loan and still owed £5 million by their owner.

The lack of funds has restricted West Brom's ability to make new signings, with only three additions to the squad in the summer transfer window.

Injuries have also plagued the team, with several key players, including Cedric Kipre and Semi Ajayi, facing spells on the sidelines. This could provide an opportunity for young academy graduate Caleb Taylor to step up and make an impact.

Despite the upward trajectory West Bromwich Albion are on at the moment, Carlos Corberan has faced challenging circumstances this term.

The Baggies currently sit sixth in the Championship after 13 league games, winning three of their last five domestic outings as they target promotion back to the Premier League at the third time of asking.

Albion's ongoing success has come against the backdrop of a worrying financial situation, with Albion recently taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings as a way of investment from their current majority shareholder Guochuan Lai.

Moreover, the club is still owed £5 million by their owner Lai, with the money taken out due to have been paid back by New Year's Eve 2022 and is a debt likely to remain until new ownership is secured.

From this, Albion have had no wriggle room to spend money on transfers, with outgoings the main priority to raise further funds and balance the books of the squad.

Due to this, the Black Country outfit recruited just three new arrivals in the summer, with Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa joining on season-long loan deals while Josh Maja arrived on a permanent transfer from French side Bordeaux.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Corberan's side have also been ravaged with injuries in the early months of the campaign, with Sarmiento, Maja, Adam Reach, Daryl Dike, and John Swift all suffering long-term injuries, with the latter their most creative outlet so far this season with six goals and an assist registered from 11 league appearances.

And two new faces set to be on the treatment table are defensive duo Semi Ajayi and Cedric Kipre, which could hand an opportunity to a Baggies academy graduate to make himself a fan favourite.

After their 2-0 victory in midweek over QPR, Corberan confirmed that Kipre is set for a spell on the sidelines following a serious knee injury.

The Ivorian went down in the 86th minute when contesting for a ball and underwent a scan yesterday on the severity of the issue, with news set to be released in due course on his fitness.

Speaking to the Express & Star Corberan said: “Kipre looks like a serious injury, we'll know something more on Wednesday.

"I don't know if it going to be weeks or months. We need to see how much, but it is the more negative point of this game, to lose another player.”

"We are losing many players, but in actions that aren't muscle injuries. It is painful to lose players who decrease the possibilities in the team."

In regard to Nigerian international Ajayi, the Spaniard gave an update on his ankle issue sustained last weekend against Plymouth Argyle.

Corberan added: "On Monday he (Ajayi) came into training and he couldn't walk. He turned his ligament in the ankle. It will be a miracle if he is ready for Coventry.

“I don't know what else. I don't know if it's bad luck, but it's the most negative point now in the mind, because you cannot enjoy the win because you have lost a player in the team."

Who is Caleb Taylor?

Caleb Taylor is a product of West Brom's youth system and has skippered Albion’s Under-18s and Under-23s sides, leading the latter PL2 team to Premier League Cup glory, beating local rivals Wolves 5-4 on penalties.

The 20-year-old reaped the rewards of his first-ever loan spell in senior football by joining League One side Cheltenham Town over the course of the 2022/23 season.

The defender made just shy of 50 appearances for the Robins across all competitions, helping the Gloucestershire-based outfit retain their third-tier status in the process.

In what was a crucial campaign for such an exciting prospect, Taylor now has the chance to become a mainstay in the Baggies backline and take advantage of the clubs’ current injury woes.

What would Caleb Taylor add to the West Brom team?

The central defender would no doubt use his organisational skills to great effect, with Taylor a very vocal figure and keen on maintaining high standards whenever he represents the blue and white shirt.

His height means Taylor can be a dominant force in both boxes, keeping defensive lapses to a minimum while adding a much-needed goal threat going forward to Albion’s attack, which could be vital with goals hardly flowing at the top end of the pitch.

After notching a full season of League One football under his belt, Taylor has proven he can handle the demands of senior football at a high level and looks to be a reliable replacement given the absentees of more senior figures in the squad.

All the towering defender needs now is a chance to prove his worth under Corberan, and that dream could become a reality next Monday evening against Coventry City.