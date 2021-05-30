West Brom’s demands revealed as Manchester United and West Ham eye 28-year-old

West Bromwich Albion will demand a £20million fee for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer, according to The Sun.

Johnstone was Albion’s first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, making 37 appearances and conceding 74 goals.

But the 28-year-old faces an uncertain future at the Hawthorns, as the Baggies prepare to embark on life back in the Championship following their relegation from the top-flight.

West Ham and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Johnstone, with the Red Devils looking to add cover should Dean Henderson or David de Gea leave this summer.

But according to The Sun, Johnstone won’t come cheap, even though his contract is up at the end of next season and Albion could run the risk of losing him for nothing.

Instead, the club have reportedly slapped a £20million price tag on the goalkeeper’s shoulders, in an attempt to fend off Premier League interest.

Both West Ham and Man United aren’t believed to be interested in signing Johnstone at that price, as they prepare to strengthen their squads ahead of next season.

The Verdict

It’s a bit of a risk for Albion to demand that much.

You look at Johnstone’s contract situation, and really, you’d imagine that this summer is the best time to get the most amount of money for him.

If they leave it until January, or even until the end of the season, they could lose him for a much cheaper price or even potentially for nothing.

For a player of his quality, that would be a poor bit of business.