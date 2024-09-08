Key Takeaways Gera's bargain £1.5m signing for West Brom proved to be a steal, with his key role in Premier League survival.

When Zoltan Gera signed for West Bromwich Albion in 2004, fans would have been forgiven if they had not heard of the Hungarian midfielder.

Having joined from Hungarian side, Ferencvaros, for £1.5m, the West Midlands Midlands club beat off interest from several European clubs including RC Lens, Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Spartak Moscow to secure his signature. Furthermore, the midfielder reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Galatasaray to fulfill his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Then manager, Gary Megson, spoke to the club website about the signing.

He said: "He is an all-round midfielder who has an eye for getting forward. Hopefully, he will prove to be what we think he can be."

Over his two spells at The Hawthorns, Gera lived up to Megson's words and more and became one of the Baggies' defining players of the Premier League era.

Gera was pivotal in West Brom's famous great escape

When Gera signed for West Brom, he could not have been prepared for the rollercoaster season he was about to embark on in the Premier League. Having secured promotion back to the promised land, Megson knew he had to add quality to his side, and brought in Gera as his third signing.

The club had already signed Nwankwo Kanu on a free transfer from Arsenal, as well as Jonathan Greening from Middlesbrough.

The Baggies' first season back in the top flight did not go to plan, and with Megson sacked in October, the club found themselves bottom at Christmas. No side in the Premier League era had managed to survive after being in such a position.

During his maiden season at the club, Gera was instrumental to the Baggies' play. The Hungarian brought creativity and an eye for goal to the Hawthorns and contributed an impressive six goals in 38 Premier League appearances.

Famously, West Brom made history and avoided relegation on the final day of the season with a 2-0 victory over Portsmouth.

If it were not for Gera's contributions, the Baggies would have been relegated at the first time of asking. The Hungarian's goals essentially secured nine of the Baggies' 34 points that season.

£1.5m proved to be a bargain for the Hungarian

During his first of two spells at the Hawthorns, Gera was a key member of the team but could not help the Baggies avoid their inevitable relegation from the Premier League.

While the Midlands club lost in the 2007 play-off final to Derby County, the club achieved promotion the following season, and it was largely due to Gera's exploits in midfield. The Hungarian international contributed eight goals and seven assists, with his goals instrumental to their success.

Following a spell at Premier League rivals Fulham, Gera returned to the Hawthorns on a free transfer after his contract expired at Craven Cottage.

Although he suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his first season back, Gera found his form again the following season and contributed four goals and an assist in 16 Premier League appearances.

Zoltan Gera's West Brom statistics by division - per Transfermarkt Division Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 86 12 5 Championship 83 13 14

Despite his injury record, the Baggies offered the Hungarian a one-year deal and Gera remained at the club until 2014, when he sealed a return to Hungarian side, Ferencvaros.

At £1.5m, the signing of Gera must be viewed as a masterstroke as the player made such an impact at the Hawthorns. Among the Baggies faithful, he will always be remembered for his commitment to the club, his thunderbolts from outside the box and his iconic celebration.

Players of Gera's quality rarely come around for the price the Baggies paid for him in 2004. For £1.5m, the deal to bring him to the Hawthorns can only be described as a steal and one of their best deals to date.

The midfielder enjoyed two spells at the West Midlands club and was crucial in their Premier League great escape as well as their Championship title-winning season.

Now a manager at Hungarian side, Vasas FC, fans will be wondering if the former Baggy could make a return to English football in a different capacity.