West Brom’s Dara O’Shea issues social update following injury setback

West Bromwich Albion could not afford for any of their international players to suffer any injuries during the two-week break from Championship action, but bad luck has seemingly struck once again.

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael almost has a full compliment to choose from right now when club football returns next Saturday, with defender Matt Clarke the only absentee.

The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee is sidelined with a hamstring injury and he’s set to be out for another month at least, so the last thing Ismael would need is another defender to be struck down.

That is exactly what has happened though as whilst away with the Republic of Ireland, Dara O’Shea has picked up an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old has been a star so far in the early season, scoring twice for the Baggies and was an undroppable figure at present.

However he could be set for a period on the sidelines with a scan not yet revealing the full extent of the damage suffered to fans just yet, but O’Shea himself has delivered a social update through his Instagram account.

The Verdict

O’Shea will miss Ireland’s next two World Cup Qualifying fixtures and he’s going to be a big miss for both country and club.

The fact that the defender needed a scan to assess the damage isn’t the greatest sign and you feel as though he will be missing multiple Baggies games when club football returns.

And with Clarke already sidelined it makes Valerien Ismael’s selection choices very easy – he only has three fit centre-backs remaining in Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Cedric Kipre so you’d imagine that’s the trio he will be selecting against Millwall next Saturday.

Fans will be sweating on official news of O’Shea’s injury though and hoping that it is no longer than a couple of weeks as a best case scenario as he really has had a great start to the 2021-22 campaign.