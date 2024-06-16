With the 2023/24 season firmly in the rearview mirror, West Brom supporters will be starting to get excited about the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

It was a successful season, and despite not winning promotion, most Baggies supporters would have taken a top six finish before the campaign started.

After a promising campaign and with optimism surrounding the club, supporters who perhaps haven't had a season ticket in recent years could be looking to buy one, and the club's hierarchy will be hoping for sell out crowds on a more regular basis next season.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at how much a season ticket for West Brom is, and how it compares to the club's Championship rivals.

The price of a West Brom season ticket

According to an article from Birmingham World, the cheapest adult West Brom season ticket for the 2024/25 campaign is £399.

With 23 home league games a season, this works out as £16.62 a game, good value for a club of West Brom's stature, and with the Baggies' average attendance dropping last season, the club's owners will be hoping that these affordable prices will help to bring the fans back into the stands.

According to Transfermarkt, the Baggies' average attendance dropped from 23,111 during the 2022/23 season to 21,902 for the 2023/24 season, and the club will be looking to get those numbers back up for the 2024/25 season.

Having loads of empty seats isn't a good look, and it's lost revenue for the club, so it's important that they sell as many season tickets as possible.

West Brom's season ticket prices compared to the rest of the Championship

West Brom's cheapest season ticket of £399 puts them as the 12th cheapest in the division, meaning they're exactly in the middle.

2024/25 Championship cheapest adult season tickets Rank Club Price 1st Coventry City £250 2nd QPR £252 3rd Preston £294 4th Cardiff City £309 5th Oxford United £329 6th Hull City £342 7th Stoke City £344 8th Burnley £352 9th Swansea City £359 10th Bristol City £390 11th Derby County £399 12th West Brom £399 13th Watford £402 14th Plymouth Argyle £405 15th Blackburn Rovers £429 16th Leeds United £434 17th Sunderland £440 18th Millwall £441 19th Portsmouth £455 20th Luton Town £470 21st Sheffield United £513 22nd Norwich City £545.50 23rd Sheffield Wednesday £560 24th Middlesbrough £574

Given their recent history as a Premier League club, Baggies' supporters may be pleasantly surprised to find out that they're not one of the most expensive clubs in the division, and can surely have no qualms about what they're paying to watch their side in action.

The most expensive season ticket in the league goes to Middlesbrough, with the cheapest adult season ticket costing an eye-watering £574 at the Riverside Stadium, a whole £175 more than one at West Brom, so with that in mind, The Hawthorns faithful may now see their season ticket as a bargain.

Meanwhile, the cheapest adult season ticket in the division can be found at the Baggies' new closest Championship rivals, Coventry City, with the cheapest adult season ticket costing just £250 at the CBS Arena, just under £150 cheaper than what West Brom fans pay.

Baggies fans will be pleased to learn that their price of £399 is closer to the cheapest ticket in the division rather than the most expensive, and overall will be pretty pleased about how much they're expected to pay to watch their side.