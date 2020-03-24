West Brom’s Charlie Austin shares five-word message amid current crisis

West Bromwich Albion forward Charlie Austin has taken to Twitter to urge supporters to stay safe amid the ongoing health crisis in the United Kingdom.

The 30-year-old, who recently suffered symptoms that were consistent with the illness, has since started to recover and opted to react to the club’s official Twitter account yesterday which posted a video relating to crisis.

Since joining the Baggies last summer from Southampton, Austin has experienced a mixed 2019/20 campaign to date at the Hawthorns.

Whilst the forward has managed to score nine goals in all competitions for West Brom, he has been limited to just 17 starts due to the presence of Hal Robson-Kanu who has emerged as the club’s first-choice striker in recent months.

Forced to watch on from the substitutes bench during the Baggies’ clashes with Wigan Athletic and Swansea City, Austin will be determined to prove his worth to manager Slaven Bilic when the season eventually resumes.

Although the English Football League initially postponed the campaign until the start of April, they have since decided to extend this suspension.

As it stands, West Brom are not expected to play until May 2nd yet this could chaange.

After the Baggies’ Twitter account posted a video of their goal against Huddersfield Town from September as a way of telling the club’s supporters not to pass on the illness, Austin responded on social media to the footage.

The forward tweeted: “Stay at home, stay safe.”

The Verdict

When you consider the severity of the ongoing health crisis, Austin’s message will be welcomed by West Brom’s supporters as the last thing anyone wants to see is an escalation over the coming weeks.

Having recently made strides in terms of his recovery from illness, the forward will be aiming to play a key role in helping the Baggies achieve promotion when the EFL gives the Championship the green light to resume.

Whilst Austin will need to step up his performance levels if he is to displace Robson-Kanu in Bilic’s starting eleven, there is no reason why he cannot add to his goal tally between now and the end of the season.

Currently second in the Championship standings, West Brom will fancy their chances of sealing a return to the Premier League providing that they are able to deliver the goods during the final nine league games.