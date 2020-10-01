West Brom’s chances of signing Championship player look over with new deal imminent

West Bromwich Albion target Taylor Moore has reportedly agreed a new long-term contract at Bristol City.

It was reported earlier this summer that the Baggies had set their sights on the centre-back, whose current deal is set to expire next June, with £3 million thought to be enough to prize him away.

Moore has been a key man for the Robins this term – featuring six times for the Championship leaders and wearing the captain’s armband in their Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa.

Back in May, the 23-year-old was understood to be one of West Brom’s leading targets for the summer window but it appears they’re set to miss out as he is about to commit to City long-term.

According to Football Insider, Moore has agreed a new four-year deal with the South West club.

The report claims that there has been a breakthrough in negotiations between the Robins and the centre-back, and that his new deal is due to be announced soon.

Moore joined City in 2016 and has developed through their age-group sides, as well as spending a fair amount of time out on loan, including joining Blackpool for the second half of last season.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for the Robins.

Moore has been excellent as part of their back three this season, particularly with summer signing Alfie Mawson alongside him.

The 23-year-old looks like he could develop into a fantastic centre-back, so it’s no surprise that the Baggies had their eyes on him heading into the summer.

A new four-year deal would seem to signify their chances of landing Moore are all but gone.