West Brom’s chances of re-signing Okay Yokuslu become clearer

Okay Yokuslu has revealed that he wishes to stay in the Premier League after an impressive loan spell at West Brom.

Yokuslu moved to the Hawthorns on loan from Celta Vigo in February, before making 16 Premier League appearances for the Baggies.

The 27-year-old was unable to prevent Sam Allardyce’s side from avoiding relegation, though, as they fell straight back down to the Championship.

It remains to be seen who takes charge of Albion going forward, after Allardyce left the club following his first-ever relegation in his career.

West Brom quiz: Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

Albion are admirers of Yokuslu and would have been keen to take him back on a permanent basis had they avoided the drop.

But the Baggies’ hopes of re-signing the midfielder have now been dashed, with the Turkey international revealing that he wants to stay in the Premier League.

Via the Express and Star, he said: “I have a contract with Celta Vigo for two more years. I don’t have clear information about the financial situation of the club.

“But frankly, they can put me up for transfer. I want to stay in the Premier League. I had a good season there.

“But we don’t know what will happen.”

The Verdict

Yokuslu was an impressive figure for the Baggies in the second half of the season, and you can tell that he is a player who has decent pedigree.

To lure him back would be some coup, though. He will want to play at the highest level, of course, and at 27, he is entering his prime.

The Baggies need to scout more realistic targets, in my opinion, and in fairness, they already have a decent array of midfielders in their ranks.

If they can add a bit of quality in each area of the pitch, then I think they could fight for promotion next season and push for an immediate return to the top-flight.