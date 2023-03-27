West Brom were ready to turn to former player Carl Hoefkens if Carlos Corberan had left for Leeds United.

The current Albion boss has transformed the club since he was named as Steve Bruce’s successor back in October, with the Baggies going from the relegation zone to ninth in the table, with a play-off finish a very realistic possibility.

Therefore, there were plenty of concerns at The Hawthorns earlier this year when it was suggested that Leeds were ready to move for Corberan following the sacking of Jesse Marsch. The Spaniard was immediately installed as one of the favourites for the vacancy, and he has a connection with the Whites having worked at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa. However, thankfully for Albion, Corberan stayed put, signing a new contract to end the intense speculation.

Nevertheless, it seems the prospect of losing the 39-year-old did cross the minds of the West Brom hierarchy, as reports from Belgium have revealed that they spoke to Hoefkens about the job.

They claim the ex-defender, who made over 50 appearances for Albion from 2007, which included winning promotion, was in line to take the role having lost his job at Club Brugge earlier this year.

Despite guiding the Belgian champions to the Champions League knockout stage, their mixed league form meant Hoefkens was dismissed in December. But, it’s probably a decision the club regretted, as they regressed further under Scott Parker, who has lost his job since as well.

That was Hoefkens’ only managerial job so far, although he has confirmed he had other offers to return to the game as he waits for his next opportunity.

The verdict

Obviously, keeping Corberan was the priority for West Brom, as he has done a remarkable job with these players and promotion to the Premier League does seem a real possibility.

But, things like this can happen in football, which is why you need figures at the top to always be ready and to expect the unexpected. In this case, it’s good for the fans to see the board were ready to act, and you’d have to say that Hoefkens would have been a smart, sensible appointment.

He was available to take over immediately, he has a good reputation as a coach despite losing his job at Club Brugge, which most agreed was harsh at the time. Furthermore, he has a connection with Albion from his playing days, so he ticked a lot of boxes.

It wasn’t to be though, and it will be interesting to see if he remains on Albion’s radar in the years to come.

