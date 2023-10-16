Highlights West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan predicts that injured striker Daryl Dike will return in January and be like a new signing for the Baggies.

Dike has had three serious injuries since joining Albion in 2022, limiting him to 27 appearances and 7 goals.

Dike's return will be a massive boost for West Brom, who have struggled for goals this season, and he will face competition from other strikers upon his return.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has predicted that injured striker Daryl Dike will be back fit in January and will be like a new winter window signing for the Baggies.

The 23-year-old has not featured at all in 2023/24 as he has been recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered against Stoke City in April - the third serious injury problem he has had to deal with since joining Albion in a deal reportedly worth more than £7 million back in January 2022.

Two muscle injuries and the Achilles issue he is currently working his way back from have restricted him to just 27 appearances and seven goals for West Brom. The majority of his appearances and all his goals for the club came last season when Baggies fans and Corberan got an insight into what the American can offer.

When will Daryl Dike be back fit for West Brom?

Speaking to the Express&Star, Corberan admitted that Dike would not be back available until after Christmas and predicted he would be like a winter window addition for the West Midlands club.

Pressed on his recovery, the West Brom coach said: “The same process, he’s very committed with the club.

“He’s very committed with his recovery, but it’s a very long-term injury, so he’s one player that I cannot expect to play until January.

“He will be one of the new players for January, in the January market we will add to the squad.”

How big will Daryl Dike's return be for West Brom?

Dike was showing signs of getting back to his best before his Achilles injury in April and so it will undoubtedly be a massive boost for Corberan and co. to have him back fit.

Summer signing Josh Maja, should be back fit as well by January, and alongside Brandon Thomas-Asante, Albion will be well stocked up top.

That should help the Baggies in the second half of the season as so far this term their strikers have contributed just two goals, which has meant reliance on John Swift and other squad members to find the net.

When is Daryl Dike out of contract at West Brom?

The early part of Dike's time at The Hawthorns has been disappointing for both the player and the club as due to his injury issues, he's yet to justify the sizeable fee that was paid for him.

The good news is that as he signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Albion, which expires in the summer of 2026, he's got plenty of time to turn things around at West Brom.

He will face added competition when he returns to full fitness, however, with Maja and Thomas-Asante also among the strikers that Corberan is able to call upon the US international will not be able to walk straight back into the starting XI.