Brandon Thomas-Asante has reportedly performed a drastic U-turn on his proposed Hull City switch to leave West Bromwich Albion for Coventry City instead.

As first reported by Flashscore's Owuraku Ampofo, the Ghanaian international forward has completed a medical and officially signed with the Sky Blues ahead of an impending announcement. This latest development marks a sensational latest twist in the saga, with Thomas-Asante having been poised to sign for Hull according to yesterday's report from Baz Cooper of HullLive.

Thomas-Asante has been subjected to significant transfer speculation after scoring 11 times for West Brom as they reached the Championship play-offs under Carlos Corberan last season, and there finally appears to be a fresh conclusion to his future despite appearing set to be imminently unveiled as Tim Walter's second signing at the MKM Stadium.

The Baggies have acted quick to replace the outgoing forward by swooping for Devante Cole, who is set to sign on a free transfer following his departure from Barnsley at the end of last season, according to an update from The Express and Star's Lewis Cox.

Brandon Thomas-Asante set to snub Hull City and join Coventry City from West Brom

Cooper's reveal disclosed that the Tigers had agreed a seven-figure move, said to be significantly less than the initial £3 million reports that circulated elsewhere, for Thomas-Asante, who was reportedly in attendance for their penultimate pre-season fixture at home to Fiorentina only last night.

However, things have now taken a drastic turn as Thomas-Asante is set to sign for a different Championship club, to add to Mark Robins' already strong strike-force of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Flashscore in Ghana were first to break the news, revealing that Black Stars international Thomas-Asante has already completed a medical with the Sky Blues despite reportedly being in East Yorkshire last night, with The Telegraph's John Percy claiming that Cov will pay £2.5 million for the striker's services.

The report also lays claim to the key influence of George Boateng, who has recently taken up the position of assistant first-team coach with Coventry after previously operating in the same role with the Ghana national team.

Boateng is said to have been pivotal in swaying Thomas-Asante's decision to snub Hull at the 11th hour, having called up the versatile forward for the first time to the Black Stars' provisional 2023 African Cup of Nations Squad.

However, Thomas-Asante's first senior cap for Ghana came in June as he came off the bench in a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic.

Meanwhile, the report doesn't make reference to the fee that Coventry will be shelling out, although it could well usurp Hull's offering given they've now gazumped them in the race to land the ex-Salford City attacker.

Brandon Thomas-Asante adds to exciting Coventry City attack

Mark Robins now has a plethora of exciting attacking options at his disposal, which will create a welcome selection headache.

Wright and Simms scored 38 goals between them across all competitions last season and Thomas-Asante adds 12 of his own for the Baggies. The trio could well form one of the most threatening forward lines in the Championship next season.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's stats for West Bromwich Albion, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 35 9 0 2023/24 43 12 2

They shouldn't be devoid of service either, with Coventry also boasting impressive assets out wide in Raphael Rodrigues, Ephron Mason-Clark and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto. Jack Rudoni, Ben Sheaf and Victor Torp will all be expected to provide plenty of progression and invention in the middle of the park too, which could all combine for a goal-laden 2024/25 campaign at Coventry.

On the other hand, it's a frustrating development for Hull who have been pipped to the striker they're clearly craving by a direct potential rival for top-six contention. The same is also true for West Brom and there will be understandable question marks about whether Cole can truly replace Thomas-Asante.