West Brom’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Making a strong start to this summer, Steve Bruce will be striving to see a similar degree of success at West Brom as the window progresses.

Welcoming John Swift and Jed Wallace to The Hawthorns already, Bruce will be eager to strike some more deals to best prepare his Baggies side for the upcoming campaign.

After tailing off from the play-off positions last time out in disappointing fashion, the level of ambition and expectation is likely to be high once again when the end of July comes around.

West Brom begin their 22/23 Championship season with a trip to Middlesbrough, before welcoming Watford to The Hawthorns, in what appears to be a difficult start to the new term.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer players out from a Baggies perspective, and how the new season begins, here, we take a look at the best possible five-a-side team West Brom could field.

Do you agree?

Following Sam Johnstone’s departure, it remains to be seen if the Baggies will dip back into the market to try and bolster the goalkeeping department.

David Button provides an experienced option who seemingly pips it over Alex Palmer as things stand, whilst exciting prospect Josh Griffiths is also a consideration.

Possessing the likes of Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, and even Connor Townsend, who could be considered as a defensive option in this five-a-side team, Dara O’Shea’s ability on the ball, combined with his defensive capabilities makes his inclusion a must in this side.

Arriving from Millwall, West Brom won the race for the exciting EFL talent that is Jed Wallace.

Possessing Premier League ability and vision beyond the division, Wallace is someone that would thrive with a five-a-side set up.

Opting for the other midfielder to hold a similar level of creativity, John Swift is deployed next to Wallace in this side.

Despite Jayson Molumby also being a good shot given his relentlessness and ability to progress, out-of-possession traits and attributes are not as fundamental in the short form of the game.

Leading the line has to be Daryl Dike, with the exciting young forward possessing all the necessary attributes to star in five-a-side football and 11-a-side too.

The 22-year-old’s athleticism, power, knack for scoring goals and attacking intelligence makes it difficult to make a case for someone else.