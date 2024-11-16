West Brom's quest for a return to the Premier League is well underway.

The Baggies have floated between the Premier League and the Championship over the last two decades or so, but whichever league they find themselves in, they will always have loyal support at the Hawthorns.

It has now been over three years since West Brom saw top flight football, and they will be hoping that is the year that they make a return. They are currently well in the mix for the promotion spots, but achieving it come the end of the season will be no easy task, given the competition around them.

Related West Brom concern raised as January transfer window looms FLW's West Brom fan pundit has indicated the Baggies must act for this factor in January

Carlos Corberban is the man currently at the helm, and he has earned a lot of respect from the Baggies faithful, and will be looking to achieve great things in his third season with the club.

Considering the West Midlands is packed with big clubs that possess a rich history, West Bromwich Albion have an incredibly loyal fanbase, and the passion for the club is often passed from generation to generation.

The Hawthorns is a historic ground that first opened in 1900 before undergoing some reservations many years later. There has always been a passionate atmosphere among the West Brom fans, even if they are not battling in the top flight.

Today, Football League World looks at the current average attendance at the Hawthorns this season, compared to last season.

Average attendance at The Hawthorns this season

The Hawthorns currently holds a capacity of 26,688, and their average attendance so far this season has been 21,061, so they have been unable to sell out any home games yet.

Despite being well within the play-off race, West Brom's home form this season has been rather disappointing, as of their first seven home games, they won just two, while drawing four and losing one.

West Brom's first 7 home league games this season Opposition Result Leeds United 0-0 D Swansea City 1-0 W Plymouth Argyle 1-0 W Middlesbrough 1-0 L Millwall 0-0 D Cardiff City 0-0 D Burnley 0-0 D

Corberan really needs to work on turning some of those draws into wins if he has hopes of earning promotion with the Baggies. Across their first seven games, West Brom have seen a total of 147,428 home supporters walk through the turnstiles at the Hawthorns this season, making an average of 21,061.

They have certainly had some tough home fixtures already, with the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Middlesbrough all coming to the Hawthorns so far. 0-0 draws against Burnley and Leeds were probably not terrible results on paper.

How does this compare to last season?

Strangely, the average home attendance at The Hawthorns has taken a hit since last season, as the 2023/24 campaign saw an average attendance of 23,006.

Over their 23 home games in the Championship, a total of 529,136 supporters turned up at the Hawthorns during what was a reasonably positive campaign.

The Baggies finished fifth in the Championship, having won 21 league games all season, but getting through the play-offs was too big a task as they fell short against eventual winners Southampton over two legs.

West Brom had some great moments at the Hawthorns last season, so it is no wonder that their average home attendance was as good as it was, but it is strange to see such a decline this season.

The home form this season has not quite been up to scratch, but the Baggies are still in a great position in the league and have some real potential to earn promotion under Carlos Corberan if they turn some draws into wins, given their away form is so good.