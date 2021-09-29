West Brom’s Alex Mowatt produces the ‘ridiculous’ again; Leeds United and Barnsley did warn them

West Bromwich Albion fans have been treated to another Alex Mowatt special with the midfielder’s sublime half-volley putting the final nail in Cardiff City’s coffin.

Valerien Ismael’s side were cruising 2-0 away from home thanks to Karlan Grant and a Curtis Nelson own goal, before Mowatt stole the show, catching Aden Flint’s clearance cleanly to rocket the ball into the top corner.

Ridiculous. Simply ridiculous. 🔥 Enjoy @alex_mowatt's screamer and our three other goals from Tuesday's impressive win in Wales. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 29, 2021

At every corner you turn on social media, Mowatt’s goal is staring you in the face. It was a comprehensive win for the Baggies on the road, but the 26-year-old producing a spectacular strike overshadowed a 4-0 scoreline.

Alex Mowatt is inevitable. The fact we got this man on a free is ridiculous 😍 pic.twitter.com/bX7FJfmnh3 — Walter (@waltererose) September 28, 2021

Some hit from Alex Mowatt. Only scores screamers! pic.twitter.com/3gHcckNS2c — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) September 28, 2021

Can someone explain to me how Alex Mowatt’s left foot hasn’t been listed as an illegal weapon yet?

pic.twitter.com/CoHAzyWhHT — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) September 29, 2021

Alex Mowatt is absolutely flying at West Brom. Some free transfer that turned out to be. 🔥 https://t.co/3fxjwRhfbv — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) September 28, 2021

Of course, it isn’t the first time that West Brom fans have been treated to a goal like this from their summer signing.

Ismael has been getting the best out of his former captain after bringing him to the Hawthorns from Barnsley on a free. Mowatt has made 10 appearances and helped West Brom muscle their way into the promotion picture.

He’s also scored three goals, including this peach after just seconds when West Brom travelled to Blackburn Rovers earlier in the season.

🤩 Alex Mowatt's stunner against Blackburn… pic.twitter.com/lphYT2vWAC — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) September 28, 2021

West Brom fans, though, shouldn’t be surprised by what Mowatt is producing for them.

The midfielder has been a regular in the EFL ever since progressing through the Leeds academy.

During his time at Elland Road, his reputation for goals began to grow. Mowatt scored nine times during the 2014/15 season, lighting up Elland Road during a dark time for the club.

Mowatt struggled to replicate that fine season at Leeds, yet still managed to add to his highlight reel with stunning goals against Cardiff and Huddersfield Town.

Fancy watching a cracker of a goal? I introduce to you, Alex Mowatt! #lufc pic.twitter.com/utm6AI6z0s — Matt Austin-Robinson (@dryetmodus) February 17, 2016

🎂 It's also a happy birthday to former Leeds United midfielder @alex_mowatt! 🎉 He turns 23 today Who remembers his absolute SCREAMER against Huddersfield Town?!#LUFC pic.twitter.com/XURMAmKnKg — LS11 – Leeds United Media (@LS11LUFC) February 13, 2018

Failure to make it long-term at Leeds led Mowatt to Barnsley, where he quickly began putting his reputation back together, either side of a loan at Oxford United.

Mowatt scored 20 times for the Tykes, taking over the captaincy at Oakwell and leading Barnsley into the Championship play-offs last season, under Ismael’s management.

Along the way, Mowatt’s eye for the outrageous never waned.

Last season, he picked up a Barnsley Goal of the Month award with another long-range strike. Picking up the ball in midfield before unleashing a stunning shot beyond Ben Foster in the Watford goal.

🏆 Your October Goal of the Month in association with @axsoccertours is @alex_mowatt's screamer against Watford! — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) November 12, 2020

West Brom can be rest assured that this isn’t the last they’ve seen of Mowatt pitching in with Goal of the Season contenders. He’s built his career in the EFL on goals like his strike against Cardiff.

The perfect excuse, then, for West Brom to recreate the video of Mowatt that Barnsley sent viral.

That’s probably one to save in the drafts, admin.