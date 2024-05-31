Highlights Sheffield United's dismal 2023/24 season indicates a need for significant squad work this summer.

The 2023/24 season was undoubtedly one to forget for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

Following the Blades' promotion from the Championship to the Premier League the year before, the Bramall Lane outfit struggled to get going back in the top-flight at any point.

Instead, they were relegated straight back to the second-tier after winning just 16 points all season, and conceding a record 104 goals.

As a result, Sheffield United may now need to do some considerable work on their squad over the summer, in order to put them in a position to bounce back immediately.

Indeed, the Blades already look to be putting plans into place in order to do that, with a number of senior players set to depart the club this summer, one of which may leave a particularly big void to fill.

Oliver Norwood set for Sheffield United exit

Among those who will be leaving Bramall Lane this summer is Oliver Norwood, with the midfielder set to depart upon the expiration of his contract.

That will bring an end to a six-year association with the club, which started when he joined on loan from Brighton in the summer of 2018.

He then made that move to Sheffield United permanent in January 2019, and will now leave the club having made over 250 appearances in all competitions.

During that time, he twice helped the club win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, and is an influential figure who will surely need to be replaced at Bramall Lane.

Now, it could be argued that as Sheffield United aim to do that, they ought to be keeping an eye on the future of one player, who may be facing an uncertain situation at West Brom.

Alex Mowatt could replace Oliver Norwood

With the Blades needing to fill the void that is set to be left by Norwood, they could well benefit from pursuing a deal for Alex Mowatt.

As things stand, Mowatt is set to be out of contract with West Brom this summer. The Baggies have confirmed in their end of season retained list that the midfielder has been offered a new deal.

However, it so far remains to be seen if that deal will be signed, meaning the 29-year-old could be available on a free transfer in the next few months.

That could be something that Sheffield United should look to take advantage of, not least because signing him on a free transfer could suit them financially.

Beyond that, though, Mowatt could also do very well in terms of filling the void left by Norwood on the pitch as well.

He has just come off the back of an impressive season with West Brom, in which he played an important role in helping the club reach the Championship play-offs.

Alex Mowatt 2023/24 Championship stats for West Brom - from SofaScore Appearances 43 Goals 2 Assists 5 Pass Success Rate 90% Tackles per Game 1.4 Balls Recovered per Game 4.7 Clearances per Game 0.9 Duel Success Rate 62%

While the Baggies would ultimately miss out on promotion after defeat in the semi-finals to Southampton, that experience of a promotion race could certainly help the Blades as they look to make a swift return to the Premier League. Mowatt has also been part of a hugely successful Barnsley side in the Championship.

Indeed, the combative and committed nature of Mowatt on the pitch means he would surely be a popular signing with current Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, whilst his ball retention skills could give the Blades some of what they will lose with Norwood. Mowatt's eye for a spectacular goal and local ties to South Yorkshire are another big bonus.

When combined with those similar traits in another of the club's top midfield options in the form of Gustavo Hamer, they could find themselves with a duo in the centre of the park that any Championship opposition would struggle to overcome.

With all that in mind, it seems there may be a case to be made for Sheffield United keeping a close eye on the situation around Mowatt and West Brom, as they continue their search for Norwood's replacement.