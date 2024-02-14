Highlights Weimann's versatility and track record of availability make him a valuable addition to West Brom's squad.

Weimann's early performances have shown his ability to be a key player for the team.

Weimann's arrival eases pressure on Thomas-Asante and provides more goal-scoring options for West Brom.

The January window was always going to be a tough one for West Brom, with the off-field issues restricting what Carlos Corberan could do.

Despite that, the Spaniard was determined to strengthen the squad, and Albion managed to do a deal for Andi Weimann, with the versatile forward joining on loan from Bristol City for the remainder of the campaign.

Andi Weimann enjoys a fast start at West Brom

The fact Weimann can play in different attacking positions made him a shrewd addition for the Baggies, as Corberan’s squad has been stretched in recent weeks.

And, the heartbreaking Achilles injury to Daryl Dike at Ipswich over the weekend means the decision to bring in Weimann has already been vindicated, purely from a numbers perspective.

Unfortunately, the fitness issues with the USA international meant he couldn’t be relied on, but Weimann has made over 40 appearances in five of the last six seasons prior to the current one. Therefore, history suggests he is someone who will be available for selection regularly.

Crucially though, Weimann isn’t just here to make up the numbers, and he’s proven already that he can be a big player over the next few months.

The former Aston Villa man scored the winner against Birmingham City on his home debut, he registered an assist in the draw at Ipswich, and he netted the important second in the 2-0 victory against Cardiff on Sunday.

Andi Weimann will ease the pressure on others

Bringing in Weimann is great news for his Albion teammates as well.

There had been a lot of pressure on Brandon Thomas-Asante to score the goals for Corberan’s men as they push for promotion, but he has struggled in front of goal in recent weeks.

He has scored just twice in 2024, with both goals coming in the win over Blackburn, and whilst his all-round game means he still helps the team, they needed someone else to finish the chances that the team creates.

West Brom have the firepower to reach the Premier League

With Callum Marshall and Mikey Johnston added to the group, and Grady Diangana likely to be available against Southampton on Friday after his time at AFCON with DR Congo, the Albion squad is looking a lot healthier.

Obviously, Dike’s fresh injury is a setback, but the reality is that Albion now have enough options in the final third, evident by the fact Weimann, Jed Wallace and Marshall came on from the bench against the Bluebirds.

Defensively, there are few issues with this Albion side, backed up by the 14 clean sheets they have kept in the Championship, and Corberan is excellent at organising his team.

But, the Baggies have lacked the attacking prowess of their rivals, having scored nine goals fewer than any of the top six as it stands.

Championship Table (As it stands February 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 32 44 78 2 Leeds United 32 33 66 3 Southampton 31 23 64 4 Ipswich Town 30 15 60 5 West Brom 31 16 52 6 Norwich City 32 5 48 7 Hull City 31 5 48

Weimann won’t rectify that on his own, but he has already made a difference, and simply strengthening the squad means Corberan can manage the workload of his attackers, and he’s now capable of changing a game with his substitutions.

It remains to be seen whether Albion do seal a return to the Premier League, but, even with all the off-field issues, a productive January window means they have given themselves a real chance to last the distance.