Experience cannot be understated with older figures needed to give their side an added edge, wherever it is a promotion push or survival bid.

West Brom is no exception to the rule with many veterans at the Hawthorns vital to their success in years gone by.

Bringing in a player who has been there and done it can have an instrumental impact both on and off the field, putting their expertise to the test and guide their team to victory.

In recent years, such players helped retain Albion’s Premier League status many times since the turn of the millennium after flirting with the drop on numerous occasions. Now, the task is firmly set on promotion with certain players looking to step up and guide the Baggies back to the promised land.

With that said, we take a look at the seven oldest players to make their debut in the Black Country in the latter stages of their career, using their last bit of fuel in the tank to help West Brom’s objectives.

7 Andy Townsend

The former Ireland international enjoyed an extensive career at the top end of English football, making his name for Southampton before recording more than 100 league appearances with Chelsea and Aston Villa, winning two League Cups with the latter.

The midfielder, after a stint with Middlesbrough, saw out his playing days back in the West Midlands with West Brom, recording 20 appearances for the club during the 1999/2000 season before retiring at the end of the season and has since moved into co-commentary.

Townsend kickstarts the list after making his West Brom debut aged 36 years 1 month and 26 days.

6 Steve Nicol

The Liverpool icon, who recorded more than 300 appearances for the Reds, enjoyed a decorated career on Merseyside, lifting four league titles, three FA Cups and a European Cup to name a few.

The right-back later moved to Notts County and Sheffield Wednesday after more than a decade of service for the top-flight giants before a short stint in the Black Country on loan from the Owls.

With Albion stuck in a mid-table battle in the second tier, the Scottish international played eight times in the First Division as the Baggies recorded a 10th-place finish, making his debut aged 36 years 3 months and 3 days.

Nicol later moved to Doncaster Rovers before moving into the managerial scene, enjoying a respectable spell at the helm of MLS side New England Revolution.

5 Dean Kiely

The established shot-stopper, who played more than 500 times collectively for the likes of York City, Bury and Charlton Athletic, enjoyed a last hurrah with West Brom in the 2006/07 season as Russell Hoult’s replacement.

The Irish international immediately became a regular in between the sticks, making his debut aged 36 years 3 months and 21 days, before playing a total of 44 times the following season as the Baggies lifted the Championship title.

The arrival of Scott Carson, however, saw Kiely make just eight appearances across his final two seasons before becoming a coach, where he has since reunited with Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

4 Wes Hoolahan

The Norwich City legend made the switch to Darren Moore’s Albion in 2018 where he played a bit-part role in their play-off push, playing six times in the second tier as well as various cup outings during his one-year stint in the West Midlands. His debut, aged 36 years 3 months and 29 days, came as a substitute in a 4-2 win over Bristol City.

The creative midfielder enjoyed a short stint down under with Newcastle Jets the following season before returning to England with League Two side Cambridge United, flourishing in their title winning campaign and recording 60 league appearances overall for the U’s.

3 Gareth Barry

The record Premier League appearance holder extended his gap at top spot during his first season with the Baggies after being a mainstay in the Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester City elevens.

The Premier League and FA Cup winner played 25 times for West Brom, while aged 36 years 5 months 27 days on his debut, in their relegation campaign in 2018 and was tasked with leading his side back to the top flight.

While playing 24 matches in his Championship debut campaign, he was unable to do so before eventually re-signing for a final year, playing three times as Albion secured automatic promotion under Slaven Bilić.

2 Branislav Ivanovic

Another Premier League great, the Serbian defender won three Premier League titles and FA Cups as well as a Champions League prior to his Premier League return with West Brom in 2020.

His undoubted pedigree, however, was unable to stop his side from suffering the drop, playing 13 times in what proved to be an underwhelming return to English football. The Serbian international was the oldest outfield player in the Albion ranks as he made his debut aged 36 years and 7 months.

1 Nigel Spink

The former Aston Villa keeper, who helped the Villans lift the European Cup in 1982, returned to the Midlands for a short stint with the Baggies in the 1996/97 campaign, playing four First Division matches, aged 38 years and 9 days on his debut, as Albion battled their way back up the second tier.

A veteran in between the sticks, Spink continued to ply his trade in the Second Division with Millwall before moving into the managerial world with Forest Green Rovers before subsequent coaching roles at the likes of Sunderland and Bristol City.