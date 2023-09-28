Highlights West Brom's financial constraints have prevented them from making big-money signings, forcing them to rely on loans and free agents.

The club's history of spending large sums on players has not yielded successful results, with few players living up to their price tags.

Despite the lack of big signings, West Brom has previously excelled through effective recruitment, achieving mid-table security for almost a decade.

West Brom's ability to make big-money deals seem like that a distant memory due to ongoing financial constraints.

The Baggies found themselves utilising the loan and free agent markets this summer to bolster their squad with the ideas of spending significant fees on new recruits no longer in the question.

A quiet window in terms of incomings, Carlos Corberán will have to make do with what is at his disposal as he takes charge for his first full season at the club, aiming to make a hopeful play-off push.

Nevertheless, West Brom have thrived in years gone by with creative and effective recruitment from both foreign and domestic leagues as they achieved mid-table security for almost a decade several years ago.

Spending big, however, has rarely been worth the hassle for the West Midlands side with very few living up to their price tag.

With that said, FLW ranks West Brom's seven most expensive signings, according to Transfermarkt, on how they performed, or continue to perform, during their time at the Hawthorns.

7 Oliver Burke

A deal which cost in the region of £15 million, the exciting winger arrived with plenty of promise after bursting onto the scene with Nottingham Forest before a short stint with RB Leipzig.

The pacy forward, however, failed to break into the first-team picture for Albion, making just two Premier League starts in his debut campaign as the Baggies suffered relegation.

The Scottish international played five more Championship matches before spending the rest of his time on loan with Celtic and Deportivo Alavés in the following two seasons before calling time on his spell in the Midlands to join Sheffield United on a permanent basis in 2020.

6 Brown Ideye

West Bromwich Albion were blessed with accomplished goalscorers following their promotion back to the Premier League in 2010 with Peter Odemwingie, Shane Long and Romelu Lukaku all dependable options up top.

Albion fans hoped then club-record signing Brown Ideye would follow suit after arriving from Dynamo Kyiv for a reported £10 million fee.

The Nigerian international scored 34 league goals for the Ukrainian side before moving to the West Midlands, but failed to hit the ground running, scoring four top-flight goals in his debut campaign.

The following summer, he departed for Greek side Olympiacos before joining the likes of Málaga, Aris and Göztepe since leaving the Baggies.

5 Grady Diangana

While Diangana was a shining loan in his initial loan spell from West Ham, scoring eight goals with six assists, in Albion's promotion campaign in 2020, it has not been as smooth-sailing since joining the club permanently.

For a fee potentially rising to £18 million, the winger scored one goal in the top flight as West Brom instantly returned to the second tier where injury problems have hampered Diangana's progress upon his Championship return.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and four assists in the past two seasons and while showing flashes of his dazzling footwork and ability to beat his man with skill, he has not been able to put a string of consistent performances together.

4 Nacer Chadli

The former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker made an instant impact after joining the Baggies in a reported £13 million deal, scoring two goals and two assists on his home debut.

The Belgian international went on to play 31 Premier League matches in his debut season, scoring a total of five goals with four assists, before injury significantly hampered his playing time the following year, playing just five times.

Watching on as West Brom were condemned to relegation, he did not stick around for the Championship battle, joining AS Monaco on a permanent deal in 2018.

The 34-year-old has since turned out for Anderlecht, İstanbul Başakşehir before returning to his home nation once again with Westerlo on a permanent basis this season.

3 Karlan Grant

Arriving in 2021 in hopes of solving Albion's attacking woes for around £15 million, the left-sided forward struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League with just one goal in 21 top-flight appearances.

The former Huddersfield Town man, however, proved to be a goalscoring threat the following season, scoring 18 goals with six assists as the Baggies finished 10th.

Game time significantly declined last term though, scoring three goals in 18 starts and has since moved to Cardiff City this summer on a season-long loan.

2 Salomón Rondón

The Venezuelan international arrived for a club record £12 million fee in the summer of 2015 from Zenit, proving to be a physical battler, leading the line effectively despite often being isolated up top under Tony Pulis.

The former Málaga man scored 24 goals across three Premier League seasons for the Baggies, including an iconic hat-trick of headers against Swansea City, before joining Newcastle United following relegation.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a well-travelled career, playing in China as well as a return to Russia with CSKA Moscow before subsequent moves to Everton and River Plate.

1 Jay Rodriguez

Rodriguez managed seven goals in his debut season for the Baggies after joining for a reported £12 million fee from Southampton in 2017.

Despite suffering relegation first time round, the former Burnley man quickly became a fan favourite, scoring 22 goals with five assists as West Brom finished in the play-offs upon their Championship return, including a dramatic last-minute equaliser against rivals Aston Villa.

The 34-year-old returned to Lancashire the following season where he has clocked up more than 100 appearances for the Clarets, including ten goals last season to help his side win the Championship title.