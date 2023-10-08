Highlights Chris Brunt, with his fantastic left foot, was a key player for West Brom over 13 seasons, achieving promotions and earning a place among the top assist-makers in the Premier League.

Many West Bromwich Albion players throughout their illustrious history have cemented themselves as Albion legends.

Some of the country's finest talents over the years have represented the Baggies, with the Black Country outfit competing at the pinnacle of English football during the 1970s to the depths of the third-tier just two decades later.

Now, they find themselves competing in the Championship once again under Carlos Corberan, aiming for a return to the Premier League at the third time of asking following mediocre mid-table campaigns under Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce.

With that in mind, Football League World ranks the top seven WBA icons since their formation back in 1878.

7 Chris Brunt

Kicking off the ranking is Chris Brunt, enjoying a wonderful 13 seasons at B71.

Brunt achieved four promotions during his time in the West Midlands and recorded nine campaigns across the top-flight.

Known for his wand of a left foot, the now 38-year-old was listed in the top 10 for most assists in the Premier League over the last decade, with his name in company with the likes of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Wayne Rooney.

With immense versatility shown in defence and midfield over a distinguished playing career, Brunt played 421 times for the Black Country outfit, notching 49 goals and 89 assists.

6 Laurie Cunningham

Despite only spending just over two years at Albion, Cunningham became a much-loved winger for his electric pace and technical brilliance.

Cunningham was the first of the 'Three Degrees' to play for the Baggies, becoming the first black player to represent England at any level. These achievements have inspired many other black players to pursue a career in the game which has changed the footballing landscape forever.

The late 33-year-old caught the eyes of Real Madrid during WBA’s UEFA Cup game against Valencia and Cunningham moved to the Spanish capital in 1979 for just under £1million.

5 Ronnie Allen

Allen began his career at Port Vale before joining the Baggies in March 1950 for £20,000 - a club-record fee at the time for both clubs.

Regarded as one of the most complete strikers to represent WBA, Allen reinvented the centre-forward role by dropping deep and using his wide range of passing ability to create more chances in front of goal.

The Staffordshire-born man was always in the right place to finish off a move too, scoring a total of 234 goals in 458 games, making him Albion’s second-highest scorer in the clubs’ history. This record also makes him eighth in the club's all-time record appearance making list.

One of Allen’s major accolades was scoring twice in the 1954 FA Cup final against Preston North End.

4 Cyrille Regis

Cyrille Regis is another a footballing icon at the Hawthorns, championing diversity in a different era between 1977-1984.

Cemented in Albion folklore, his exciting and explosive style helped him take his place among the clubs’ all-time leading scorers list with 112 goals across 302 appearances. Regis was the Baggies’ top-scorer for three campaigns from 1981-1984.

Regis remains the only player to have represented four West Midlands teams in the top-flight but it was at Albion where his goal-scoring qualities earned him a historic call-up to the England national side against Northern Ireland in 1982 - becoming just the third black footballer to represent the Three Lions.

3 Jeff Astle

Albion's most celebrated number nine became a huge hero at the Hawthorns thanks to his sensational heading ability and natural skill to lead the line.

A predator inside the box, Astle will always be remembered for netting WBA’s winning goal in the 1968 FA Cup final as well as scoring in the 1970 League Cup final.

The Baggies celebrated “Astle Day” in the Premier League back in April 2015 against Leicester City and have partnered with the Jeff Astle Foundation for the 2023/24 term, with the charity logo featuring on the bottom of the clubs’ home shirt.

With five England caps to his name, he has a permanent memorial in the form of the Astle gates at the entrance of the Hawthorns and is known as the “King”.

2 Bryan Robson

In second spot is Bryan Robson, who is one of the most coveted midfield players to grace the blue and white stripes.

Robson possessed all the qualities of a top-tier midfielder with an incredible eye for goal, wonderful passing range and his aggressiveness in the centre of the park to win back possession.

The now 66-year-old miraculously broke his leg three times at the start of his Albion career but ended up playing 198 times at the Hawthorns, scoring 39 goals.

Robson joined Manchester United from the Baggies for a record fee of £1.5million, going on to become England captain and win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and European silverware at Old Trafford.

He returned to B71 in 2004 for a two-year stint as Albion manager and masterminded the “Great Escape”, with the Baggies becoming the first Premier League side to survive after being bottom at Christmas.

1 Tony Brown

West Brom’s biggest club legend has to be Tony Brown.

Known as “Bomber” to the Albion faithful due to his fierce and pinpoint shooting, Brown holds the record in the clubs’ history for most goals and appearances, with 279 strikes recorded from 720 matches between 1961 and 1981.

After helping lift WBA out of the mire in the early 1960s, Brown helped transform the club into a successful side by the end of the decade, winning the FA Cup in 1968 and having League Cup success in 1966. The 77-year-old also scored the goal which clinched Albion's promotion in 1976.

Brown remains incredibly passionate about the club to this day and has regularly featured on co-commentary at WBA matches for BBC Radio WM.

In dedication to his 20-year service, the Baggies unveiled a bronze sculpture of “Bomber” just outside the club shop and East Stand reception back in November 2014, which recreates his iconic goal against Valencia in the UEFA Cup.