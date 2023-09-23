Highlights West Bromwich Albion has had some catastrophic managers in the past, with Ron Saunders, Brian Little, Pepe Mel, Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew, and Nobby Stiles ranking as the worst based on their win percentage.

Carlos Corberan, the current manager, has performed better than most recent managers in terms of on-pitch results and has instilled optimism among fans.

Despite a lack of spending and significant changes in the squad, there is still hope for West Brom's promotion prospects this season, given Corberan's track record and the club's history in the second tier.

West Bromwich Albion have Carlos Corberan in charge at present, but have had some catastrophic managers take the managerial hotseat previously.

There has been optimism surrounding West Brom in recent seasons but a summer of a lack of spending may have some Baggies fans somewhat concerned about their promotion prospects this season.

They failed to make the play-offs last season in the Championship under Corberan, but this season is the club's third consecutive season at second tier level.

Spending has certainly cut back significantly this summer, which has reflected with their incomings, where the club haven't made significant changes, signing the likes of Jeremy Sarmiento on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion and former Sunderland striker Josh Maja, who joins the club on a free transfer from French side Bordeaux.

Despite the lack of incomings, there will always be optimism with Corberan in charge, who has performed better on the pitch than most of West Brom's recent appointments in the dug-out and he did very well during his first season in charge.

Sticking to the theme of managers, we take a look at the 6 worst managers of the club based on their win percentage at the Hawthorns.

Note: the following managers have taken charge of the Baggies for 10 or more games.

Ron Saunders - 21.88%

In sixth place is Saunders. He managed West Brom from February 1986 until September 1987, with his managerial reign spanning 64 games in total. Saunders won just 14 times, losing 31 games in charge.

They would be the last team he would manage in 1987, having previously taken charge at the likes of Birmingham City, Aston Villa, and Norwich City. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 87.

Brian Little - 19.51%

Next up is Little, who took charge at the Hawthorns from August 1999 until March 2000, with his stint seeing him in the dug-out for 41 games. He won eight of his matches, drawing 18, and losing 15 times.

During his playing career, Little only turned out for Aston Villa, but would go on to manage a whole host of clubs. He had stints at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Darlington,Leicester City, Aston Villa,Stoke City, Hull City, Tranmere Rovers, Wrexham, and Gainsborough Trinity. The 69-year-old has also held the Director of Football at Villa recently, but most recently managed Jersey in 2016.

Pepe Mel - 17.65%

Mel is a more recent entry, and his stint was a complete disaster in the Midlands. The Spaniard was in charge from January 2014 until May 2014. He lost eight of 17 games, whilst only winning three in the process.

He had previously had success in other roles with the likes of Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis. However, since departing the Midlands, he has managed the likes of Deportivo La Coruna, Las Palmas, and Malaga. He won three of 20 games with Malaga last season and was sacked in January.

Sam Allardyce - 15.4%

Allardyce takes the Bronze medal, unfortunately. He is a name synonymous with English football, having also managed England during a long managerial career. He could not stave off relegation in 2021, taking over in December 2020 and leaving his post at the end of the season.

It wasn't a productive spell, with Allardyce winning four of his 26 games in charge, whilst losing a further 14 times in the process. The man renowned for keeping sides in the Premier League then had no managerial position for two years, but the 68-year-old was in charge to relegate Leeds United at the end of last season.

Alan Pardew - 14.3%

Pardew is another more recent entry, with the former Baggies back in the hotseat from Nove,ber 2017 until April 2018. He won a pitiful three times in 21 games, drawing only five on top of that.

The 62-year-old has managed various English clubs, such as Newcastle United, Southampton, West Ham United, and Charlton Athletic. Since his departure from West Brom, Pardew has had stints at ADO Den Haag, CSKA Sofia, and Greek side Aris.

Nobby Stiles - 14.3%

In first place, level with Pardew, is the former England and Manchester United legend. Stiles took charge from September 1985 until February 1986 and he too won just three times in 21 games in that period.

It would be his last season as a manager, having also taken charge of Preston North End and Vancouver Whitecaps. Stiles passed away in 2020 at the age of 78. However, he died a legend of English football, having won the 1966 World Cup.