It has been a decent start to the season for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

The Baggies missed out on the play-off places on the final day of the campaign last season, and they look set to be among the top six contenders once again this time around.

Carlos Corberan's side head into the international break sitting 11th in the table, two points from the play-off places.

The Spaniard has done an excellent job considering he was only able to bring able to bring in three players this summer, Jeremy Sarmiento, Josh Maja and Pipa, due to the club's financial issues, and Albion could be forced to sell players in January to bring in some much-needed funds.

We ranked the Baggies' six highest paid players in order of value for money.

All figures are according to Capology, and it should be stressed that they are an estimate.

6 Adam Reach

Reach is West Brom's highest paid player, taking home £40,000 per week and £2,080,000 per year.

The winger joined the Baggies in August 2021 after his release by Sheffield Wednesday, and he has struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns, scoring just two goals and providing three assists in 59 appearances for the club.

Reach will be out until the New Year with a thigh injury, but it is tough to see him getting into the Albion team when he returns, and he is yet to justify his significant salary.

5 Daryl Dike

Dike is West Brom's second-highest paid player, earning £32,308 per week and £1,680,000 per year.

The striker has been plagued by injury during his time at The Hawthorns, and he has been sidelined since April with an Achilles injury.

When fit, Dike has proven himself to be a threat at Championship level, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 27 appearances for the club, and he will be a huge asset for Corberan's side when he returns.

4 Alex Mowatt

Mowatt is West Brom's fifth-highest paid player, taking home £22,885 per week and £1,190,000 per year.

It had looked like the midfielder's days at The Hawthorns were numbered, but after returning from his loan spell at Middlesbrough this summer, he has revived his Baggies career.

Mowatt has scored one goal and provided one assist in 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season, starting the last four league games, and he is beginning to cement his place in the team.

3 John Swift

Swift is West Brom's joint-sixth highest paid player, earning £22,500 per week and £1,170,000 per year.

The midfielder has been in outstanding form this season, scoring six goals and registering one assist in 12 appearances in all competitions, but is set to be sidelined for six weeks with a calf injury.

Swift will undoubtedly be missed during his absence, and he is a quality performer at Championship level, but the challenge will be for him to maintain his form throughout the campaign after his inconsistency last season.

2 Okay Yokuslu

Yokuslu is West Brom's joint-third highest-paid player, receiving £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year.

Having previously spent time on loan at The Hawthorns from Celta Vigo during the 2020-21 season, the midfielder returned to the club on a permanent basis last summer.

Yokuslu won the club's Player of the Year award last season, and he remains one of the first names on Corberan's team sheet, starting all but one league game this campaign.

1 Jed Wallace

Wallace is West Brom's joint-third highest paid player, taking home £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year.

The winger has established himself as one of the Baggies' key players since his move from Millwall last summer, and he was named as the club's new captain in August.

Wallace brings goals, creativity and leadership qualities to the team, and he is one of Albion's most consistent performers.