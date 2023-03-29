As the Championship prepares to get back underway this weekend following the conclusion of the international break, West Brom have plenty still to play for.

The Baggies have nine games remaining, and at present, sit in ninth position in the league standings, five points adrift of Millwall in sixth, whom they have a game in hand on.

Interestingly, they also face Millwall this weekend in what looks a crucial match up in the race for a play-off spot.

Were the Baggies to win, it would surely delight their supporters, some of whom you might have heard of before.

Indeed, the club have a number of celebrity fans and, with that in mind, we've picked out five of the most famous people that support West Bromwich Albion below.

5 Lenny Henry

One famous face who is a fan of West Brom is Lenny Henry.

Born in Dudley, the 64-year-old is known for a variey of things, including; acting, comedy, singing, presenting and writing.

Henry has previously spoken about his experiences as a West Brom supporter with BBC Radio 4 back in July 2013.

4 Adrian Chiles

Along with Henry, another famous face from the television that you may have seen at The Hawthorns from time to time is Adrian Chiles.

Chiles is a presenter on both television and radio and has made his love of the club no secret.

Back in November, he even wrote an opinion article about the club and his support for the Baggies.

3 Eric Clapton

Away from television, music legend Eric Clapton is also said to be a West Brom supporter.

Clapton has been spotted at The Hawthorns previously and sponsored the club's UEFA Cup clash with Galatasaray in 1978.

One Twitter user has even speculated that after the game, Clapton gave each player a copy of his latest album.

2 Frank Skinner

Another television personality that is a Baggies fan is Frank Skinner.

Like others on this list, he has been frequently spotted at The Hawthorns throughout the years.

The first football match Skinner attended was the Baggies v Southampton in 1967, a 0-0.

It didn't deter him, though, as detailed in a FourFourTwo interview.

1 Liam Payne

Last but not least, singer Liam Payne is said to be a West Brom fan, and might just be the most famous of them all.

Having rose to fame with One Direction, the Wolverhampton born singer has now gone solo.

Payne has previously spoken about how he believes he could be a bad omen for the Baggies in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.