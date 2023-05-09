West Bromwich Albion's attention is now set to turn to the upcoming transfer window following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite stepping up their performances levels under the guidance of Carlos Corberan, the Baggies were unable to secure a place in the play-offs yesterday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Swansea City.

Albion finished ninth in the Championship standings, three points adrift of Sunderland who claimed the final play-off spot.

Ahead of the summer window, we have decided to take a look at what West Brom's five most expensive signings are up to now.

Who are West Brom's 5 most expensive signings?

5) Jay Rodriguez - Burnley

According to Transfermarkt, West Brom signed Jay Rodriguez for a fee of €13.7m (£11.9m) from Southampton in 2017.

Rodriguez went on to score 33 goals in 90 appearances for the Baggies.

The forward currently plays for Burnley, who achieved promotion to the Premier League last month.

Rodriguez helped his side achieve this goal by finding the back of the net on 10 occasions at this level.

4) Oliver Burke - Millwall (on loan from Werder Bremen)

Oliver Burke was signed by West Brom from RB Leipzig for a fee of €15.2m (£13.2m), according to Transfermarkt.

Burke failed to live up to expectations at The Hawthorns as he only provided four direct goal contributions in 24 appearances.

After spending the first half of the 2022/23 campaign at Werder Bremen, Burke was loaned out to Millwall earlier this year.

Burke marked his final appearance of this loan stint with a goal in the Lions' 4-3 defeat to Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

3) Nacer Chadli (Westerlo, on loan from Istanbul Basaksehir)

As per Transfermarkt, West Brom also spent €15.2m (£13.2m) on Nacer Chadli, who they signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2016.

Chadli went on to feature on 38 occasions for West Brom before leaving the club in 2018.

The Belgium international was loaned out to Belgian outfit Westerlo last year by Istanbul Basaksehir.

During this particular temporary stint, Chadli has scored five goals in 26 appearances.

2) Karlan Grant - West Brom

Karlan Grant was signed by Albion for a fee of €16.5m (£14.3m) from Huddersfield Town, according to Transfermarkt.

Grant is still on the books at West Brom and finished the 2021/22 campaign as their top-scorer in the Championship as he managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions.

Less prolific during the previous term, Grant only scored three times in the Championship for the Baggies.

Where is West Brom's most expensive signing now?

1) Salomon Rondon - River Plate

Salomon Rondon joined West Brom for a record fee of €17m (£14.7m) from Zenit, according to Transfermarkt.

The Venezuela international went on to provide 38 direct goal contributions in the 120 games that he featured in for the Baggies.

Rondon joined River Plate in January following a spell with Everton.

Since making this particular switch, Rondon has represented the Argentine outfit on 14 occasions in all competitions.