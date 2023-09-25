Highlights West Brom fans continue to support the club despite an underwhelming start to the season and financial issues under Guochuan Lai.

Liam Payne, Adrian Chiles, Frank Skinner, and Goran Ivanisevic are well-known names who are passionate West Brom supporters.

These famous faces have a deep connection to the club and continue to follow its ups and downs.

West Brom have had an underwhelming start to the season, but fans will believe that Carlos Corberan can turn things around at The Hawthorns.

In truth, there hasn’t been a lot to shout about for the Baggies over the past few years, and the focus for many on the terraces is to force a change in ownership.

The financial issues at Albion are well-known, and there is a fear about what the future holds under Guochuan Lai.

Yet, despite their troubles, the fans continue to show up in decent numbers, with over 22,000 watching the 0-0 draw against Millwall on Saturday.

There are some famous faces among the Albion supporters, and here we look at FOUR well-known names who follow West Brom…

4 Liam Payne

Payne is not going to need an introduction to many of the younger Albion fans, as he was part of One Direction, who are one of the biggest bands in modern times, whilst he is also a solo artist.

The 30-year-old also has a passion for football, and despite being born in Wolverhampton, Payne was brought up as an Albion fan, and he continues to follow the club.

3 Adrian Chiles

Chiles, who is a TV and radio presenter, makes no secret of the fact he is a huge West Brom fan, and the former Match of the Day 2 host still has a season ticket at The Hawthorns, as he ensures he follows the ups and downs of the Baggies.

His love for Albion has seen Chiles do a book on Albion as well, as he discusses all the emotions that come with following your team.

2 Frank Skinner

Like Chiles, Skinner is a famous name that you immediately think of when it comes to discussing high-profile Albion supporters. The comedian is another who is a regular at The Hawthorns, and at 66, Skinner has seen a lot at Albion over the years, from nights in Europe to dropping down to Division 3 in the early 90s.

Of course, Skinner has a connection to English football thanks to ‘Three Lions’, which he provided vocals for and co-wrote alongside David Baddiel. So, it’s fair to say the game has played a big part in his life so far, and he will be hoping the good times return for his beloved boyhood side West Brom.

1 Goran Ivanisevic

Unlike the other three names on the list, Ivanisevic wasn’t from the Midlands, with the former tennis player having been born and raised in Split. Yet, he still has a love for the Baggies!

Ivanisevic made history in 2001 when he became the only player to win Wimbledon as a wild card, and coming over to England helped him develop a passion for West Brom. It’s believed he really started to follow the club when Bryan Robson’s side pulled off the Great Escape in 2005 to stay in the Premier League, and he has been spotted in an Albion start after that, whilst he has also visited The Hawthorns as a special guest.