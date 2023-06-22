West Bromwich Albion's fixtures for the 2023/24 Championship season have been released.

The Baggies suffered a disappointing end to the season as they narrowly missed out a play-off place, finishing ninth in the table, three points from the top six after a final day defeat at Swansea City.

It was still a remarkable achievement for Albion to be in play-off contention after sitting in the relegation zone when Carlos Corberan arrived in October and the Spaniard will be hoping to mount another promotion push this season.

However, there is significant uncertainty at The Hawthorns this summer due to the club's financial situation, with fears that key players may need to be sold in order to raise funds.

There has also been speculation over Corberan's future after he was once again linked with the vacant managerial position at Leeds United, but it now seems that he is out of the running for the Whites job.

With the fixtures for the new season now released, here are all the key dates in the year ahead for the Baggies.

Who is West Brom's first fixture of the season?

Albion open the season with a tough trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side were fellow play-off contenders last season, missing out on the top six on goal difference, finishing three points ahead of Albion.

Rovers were unbeaten in the two games between the pair last season, with a 2-1 home win in August before a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns in February.

What fixture do West Brom have on Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures in the calendar and this year the Baggies will host Norwich City at The Hawthorns.

The Canaries were among the promotion favourites last season, but they endured an underwhelming campaig as they finished 13th in the table, with David Wagner struggling to make an impact since his appointment in January.

Who is West Brom's last match of the season against?

Albion conclude their campaign against Preston North End at The Hawthorns.

The Lilywhites were another play-off contender last season, but a frustrating run of just one point from their final five games saw Ryan Lowe's men miss out on the top six.

West Brom's 23/24 fixtures in full

The Baggies' full list of 2023/24 fixtures can be found here.

Other notable dates include the first home game of the season against Swansea City on Saturday 12th August, the meetings with rivals Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Saturday 7th November and at The Hawthorns on Saturday 3rd February and the final away clash of the campaign against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday 27th April.