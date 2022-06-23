West Brom’s 2022/23 Championship fixtures revealed

West Bromwich Albion’s Championship fixture schedule for the 2022/23 season has now been officially confirmed.

The coming campaign will be Steve Bruce’s first full season in charge of the club, where they will be looking to improve an an underwhelming 10th place finish in the second-tier last time out, following relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

For the new campaign, West Brom begin with a trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on Saturday 30th July, with a 5:30pm kick-off in a game that will be live on Sky Sports.

West Brom’s first home game of the season will come on Tuesday 16th August at home to Cardiff. That is due to the fact that the Baggies’ game at home to Watford on 6th August, is set to be rescheduled due to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Over the festive schedule, Bruce’s side are away at Bristol City on Boxing Day, before hosting Preston on the 29th December, and Reading coming to The Hawthorns on New Year’s Day 2023.

The club’s final home game of the season is against Norwich on the 29th April, before they end season with a trip to Swansea the weekend after.

West Brom’s fixtures in full are as follows:

Saturday, July 30 Middlesbrough A Saturday, August 6* Watford H Saturday, August 13 Blackburn Rovers A Tuesday, August 16 Cardiff City H Saturday, August 20 Hull City H Saturday, August 27 Huddersfield Town A Tuesday, August 30 Wigan Athletic A Saturday, September 3 Burnley H Saturday, September 10 Coventry City A Wednesday, September 14 Birmingham City H Saturday, September 17 Norwich City A Saturday, October 1 Swansea City H Wednesday, October 5 Preston North End A Saturday, October 8 Luton Town H Saturday, October 15 Reading A Tuesday, October 18 Bristol City H Saturday, October 22 Millwall A Saturday, October 29 Sheffield United H Tuesday, November 1 Blackpool H Saturday, November 5 QPR A Saturday, November 12 Stoke City H Saturday, December 10 Sunderland A Saturday, December 17 Rotherham United H Monday, December 26 Bristol City A Thursday, December 29 Preston North End H Sunday, January 1 Reading H Saturday, January 14 Luton Town A Saturday, January 21 Burnley A Saturday, January 28 Wigan Athletic H Saturday, February 4 Coventry City H Saturday, February 11 Birmingham City A Wednesday, February 15 Blackburn Rovers H Saturday, February 18 Watford A Saturday, February 25 Middlesbrough H Saturday, March 4 Hull City A Saturday, March 11 Huddersfield Town H Wednesday, March 15 Cardiff City A Saturday, March 18 Sheffield United A Saturday, April 1 Millwall H Friday, April 7 Rotherham United A Monday, April 10 QPR H Saturday, April 15 Stoke City A Tuesday, April 18 Blackpool A Saturday, April 22 Sunderland H Saturday, April 29 Norwich City H Saturday, May 6 Swansea City A