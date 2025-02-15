West Brom made it back to the Premier League at the second attempt in 2020 under Slaven Bilic.

After heartache in the play-off semi-final the season prior against Aston Villa, the Baggies rallied to secure an automatic promotion place, with the end of the term concluding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Albion, in particular, struggled to adapt to the return and ended up hobbling over the line thanks to an inconsistent run of form from Brentford in the final few games, as West Brom managed to stave off the Bees to finish in second place, joining Leeds United for a place back in the big time.

Despite the stresses and anxiety felt by supporters watching from their sofas, a crucial summer addition to all that unfolding was central defender Semi Ajayi, who linked up at The Hawthorns that summer from Rotherham United.

The Nigerian international had impressed in the second tier despite the Millers’ relegation down to League One, capable of playing both in central defence and in the heart of midfield, with Albion valuing his versatility and landing his signature.

Ajayi would go on to play a vital role for West Brom that season and beyond, with this shrewd piece of business helpful to their fight towards the top of the second tier.

Semi Ajayi’s immediate impact at West Brom

Joining the Black Country outfit in the summer of 2019, Semi Ajayi was immediately favoured by Slaven Bilic in the defence, partnering Kyle Bartley as fellow summer recruit Darnell Furlong and academy graduate Nathan Ferguson made up the backline.

Ajayi would start and complete 90 minutes for the opening 27 consecutive Championship games of the season, netting his first goal at Fulham in a 1-1 draw. In the following home game, Ajayi would bag a crucial goal to earn Albion an important three points over Huddersfield Town.

Semi Ajayi's West Brom statistics (as of 11th February) Appearances 174 Goals 13 Assists 3

Ajayi would go on to score three more times during that campaign, with all strikes coming at The Hawthorns in victories over Swansea City and Luton Town, as well as in a draw to Leeds United.

Possessing a towering height, blistering pace and, as demonstrated, an effective attacking outlet from set-pieces, the now 31-year-old proved himself to be such a well-rounded defender at Championship level.

Ajayi would also be part of a defence that conceded under one goal a game, with Albion letting slip only 45 goals from the 46-game second tier season.

Contributing to such impressive figures in his opening season, Ajayi was well worth his place in the top flight and helped the club reap the financial rewards of getting back to the big time.

Semi Ajayi signing has been a success at West Brom

Heading into the Premier League, Semi Ajayi would continue to be rated by Sam Allardyce after Slaven Bilic’s departure, making 33 appearances in the top flight and netting at Liverpool, while he etched his name into Albion folklore by scoring in a victory over Black Country rivals Wolves.

After their return to the Championship, Ajayi has been a reliable figure ever since when called upon, usually rotating in and out of the side due to the number of defensive options Albion have had over the years.

Despite not being the best with the ball at his feet, his electric acceleration and awkward frame has given second tier attackers headaches to unlock him, and the 31-year-old still has the potential to catch the eye of Tony Mowbray when he eventually makes his way back from a hamstring issue.

Arriving for a small sum of £1.5 million, Ajayi rewarded Albion with tremendous value and played a key role in West Brom's history to get them back among England’s elite, making every penny spent worth it.