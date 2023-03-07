West Brom’s 15-goal Premier League striker near-miss revealed

West Bromwich Albion scouted Brentford star Ivan Toney previously but opted against making a move for him, journalist Chris Leprowski has revealed.

The 26-year-old took his tally in the Premier League this season to 15 with a goal in the 3-2 win over west London rivals Fulham last night.

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough United in 2020 and has gone on to bag 63 goals and provide 20 assists in 113 appearances since – playing a vital role in their promotion from the Championship and impressive performance in the top flight since.

However, it seems things could have been very different.

Leprowski has revealed that once upon a time, Albion scouted Toney but that he was not wanted by the West Midlands club.

The English forward has scored goals pretty much wherever he has been in his career.

He came through at Northampton Town before being snapped up by Newcastle United but couldn’t break through at St James’ Park despite some strong loan spells in the EFL.

The move to Peterborough ignited his career and he has gone from strength to strength since.

Albion, meanwhile, may call upon 20-year-old Mo Faal for tonight’s game against Wigan Athletic due to a string of forward injuries.

Daryl Dike is set to lead the line but Faal could be involved after his loan spell at non-league side AFC Fylde was cut short.

The Verdict

Given Albion’s current striker situation, this reveal will likely frustrate supporters.

Transfer near-misses are part and parcel of the game but Toney could have been a phenomenal signing for the Baggies.

He’s been outstanding for Brentford over the past few years and central to their eye-catching rise.

It would be a surprise if Albion are the only EFL club that scouted Toney, opted against signing him, and now look back with some regret.