Highlights West Brom has a rich history of talented wingers, from Peter Barnes to Matheus Pereira, who have played a crucial role in the team's success.

Players like Kevin Donovan and Jerome Thomas have made significant contributions to the club's promotion bids and survival in the top flight.

Legends like Clive Clark, Tommy Glidden, and Laurie Cunningham have left a lasting impact on the club both on and off the pitch.

West Brom have seen many players dominate the flanks while wearing the famous blue and white stripes.

The Baggies have boasted some of the country's finest talents over the years, from competing at the pinnacle of English football during the 1970s to the depths of the third tier two decades later.

Now, they find themselves competing in the Championship once again, dreaming of a Premier League return and a chance to compete against the world's finest once again.

For now, we reflect on the past with the greatest ever wingers to grace the shirt, from dazzling tricksters to non-stop workhorses, Albion have seen it all with plenty of quality running up and down the wings over the course of the club's esteemed history.

With that said, West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith outlines his top 12 greatest wingers at the club and their importance during their time in the Black Country, whether it be months or decades.

12 Peter Barnes

The former Manchester City winger was a true attacking force, using his pace and fearless attitude to take on his defender at will and create dangerous opportunities for his side.

Helping the Blues win the League Cup in 1976, the former England international joined the Baggies in 1979, becoming a mainstay in the Albion eleven, battling at the top end of the First Division.

After just two seasons, he made a club record move to Leeds United before making numerous moves in the following years, playing for the likes of Real Betis, Manchester United and Tampa Bay Rowdies over the course of his career.

11 Kevin Donovan

Plying his trade for Huddersfield Town as a youngster, Donovan wrote his name in the West Brom history books in his first season at the club, scoring in the club’s 3-0 Second Division play-off final win over Port Vale.

A key figure in Albion’s rise back up the footballing pyramid, the midfielder spent five seasons in the Black Country, playing more than 150 matches for the club before helping Grimsby Town win the Football League Trophy and Second Division play-offs in 1998.

Donovan later made the move to Barnsley, before finishing off his career with Rochdale, York City and Alfreton Town.

10 Jerome Thomas

The direct, attacking winger enjoyed a productive spell with the Baggies after joining in 2009.

The former Arsenal and Charlton Athletic winger was a key figure in the final third in his debut campaign, scoring seven times in 27 Championship outings as Roberto Di Matteo’s side secured an instant return to the Premier League.

An underrated force in Albion’s survival bid, Thomas played 58 top-flight matches across two campaigns, scoring four goals and six assists in such time. His final year at the club, however, saw the winger move to Leeds United in the second half of the campaign.

A brief return to the top flight with Crystal Palace saw the former England youth international play another ten Premier League matches before seeing out his career with Rotherham United and Port Vale.

9 Matheus Pereira

A Championship trailblazer, Pereira quickly established himself as one of the greatest talents in the second tier with his vision for picking out a killer ball as well as an eye for a goal playing a significant role in West Brom’s promotion in 2020.

The former 1. The FC Nürnberg winger scored eight goals with 16 assists in his debut campaign as the orchestrator of Albion’s attacking frontline. His productivity in the final third, meanwhile, led to his range of finishes - his ability in dead-ball situations, scoring headers and long-range finishes proving to be a nuisance for any Championship defenders.

The 27-year-old continued to shine in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals with six assists, including a brace against local rivals Wolves at Molineux.

Unable to save the Baggies from relegation, Pereira moved to Al-Hilal. However, the transfer proved less fruitful with subsequent moves to Al Wahda and Cruzeiro, joining the latter ahead of this season.

8 Jason Koumas

Establishing himself at Tranmere Rovers, Koumas was a shining light in the West Brom eleven when he arrived in 2002, winning the club's Player of the Season award first time round.

Despite being unable to prevent relegation, he continued to thrive in the second tier, his quick feet and marauding runs capturing the imaginations of the Hawthorns faithful while recording ten goals and eight assists to match.

In his time at the club, he went on to register a total of 23 league goals and 29 assists across the top two tiers of English football before seeking a new challenge with Wigan Athletic in 2007.

A lack of game time over the course of his time in Greater Manchester spelled a return to Cardiff City before seeing out his playing days with former club Tranmere for two seasons.

7 Harvey Barnes

A relatively unknown prospect when he arrived in the summer of 2018, the Leicester City loanee quickly established himself as a fan favourite.

An audacious curling effort from range on his debut against Bolton Wanderers, proved to be a sign of things to come with his darting, mazy runs and quick feet tormenting Championship defenders.

With nine goals and six assists in 26 outings, Barnes was subsequently recalled in January, much to West Brom's dismay.

The 25-year-old went on to play roughly 150 games for the Foxes with a landmark campaign last term, scoring 13 times despite suffering relegation before earning his big-money move to Newcastle United this summer.

6 Clive Clark

Clark was a key presence in the Albion ranks during the 1960s, his pace and threat in front of goal two key components in West Brom's silverware hunt.

The former Queens Park Rangers man scored 98 goals for the club in just more than 350 appearances while enjoying the best years of his career late on in his time at the Hawthorns, winning both the League Cup and FA Cup in 1966 and 1968 respectively.

'Chippy' later returned to QPR before dropping down the divisions to Southport to see out his career in England.

5 Tommy Glidden

Glidden was a mainstay in the West Brom ranks for more than a decade, amassing a remarkable 479 appearances and 140 goals in the Black Country, helping his side win promotion from the Second Division and the FA Cup in 1931.

The Newcastle-born winger continued his association with the club following his playing days, later becoming a coach, shareholder and long-serving director over the course of his life to become an iconic figure on and off the pitch.

4 Zoltán Gera

A dominant force on the Albion flanks, the Hungarian international was a beloved hero at the Hawthorns, helping the Baggies initially battle relegation before winning the Championship title in 2008 to send West Brom back to the promised land.

With his eye for a pass and pinpoint crossing, Gera also possessed an eye for goal with 21 league goals and 20 assists during his four years at the club before joining Fulham in 2008.

The 44-year-old helped the Cottagers finish Europa League runners-up in 2010 before returning to the Black Country in 2011 only for injury to dampen his highly-anticipated return.

Gera came back with a bang though. An audacious opening day half-volley against Liverpool saw West Brom pick up a 3-0 win against the Premier League giants.

After a total of three seasons, he returned to Hungary to former club Ferencvárosi, where he won a plethora of domestic trophies before retirement.

3 Chris Brunt

A modern-day hero in the West Midlands, Brunt was a key member of Albion's side for more than a decade, scoring the all-important goal in the club's 2007/08 Championship promotion push to clinch their Premier League return in front of the West Brom faithful.

Renowned for his pinpoint crossing and terrific ability in dead-ball situations, the Northern Ireland international went on to become one of the top assist-makers in the Premier League during the 2010s, proving to be a consistent threat wherever he was deployed.

After 421 games and 48 goals in the famous blue and white stripes, he departed in 2020 after helping his side in albeit limited cameos to promotion once again, spending his final year at Bristol City before calling time on his playing career.

2 Willie Johnston

The former Rangers winger was renowned for his flair, pace and skill when bombing down the flanks.

He went on to play more than 200 times for the Baggies during the 1970s in an infamous West Brom eleven challenging at the top end of the top flight.

A decorated star for Rangers with two Scottish Cups, two Scottish League Cups and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup medal, he returned to Glasgow after a short stint with Vancouver Whitecaps, seeing out his playing days in Scotland with the likes of Hearts and East Fife.

1 Laurie Cunningham

A footballing pioneer, Cunningham was a member of West Brom's Three Degrees, a trio of black players comprised of himself, Cyrille Regis and Brendon Batson as Albion battled it out in the top flight during the 1970s.

His quick feet and effortless dribbling to ease past even the best of defenders, Cunningham mesmerised the West Brom faithful before making a historic move in 1979 to become the first British player to play for Real Madrid.

The former England international played for the likes of Manchester United, Marseille and Leicester City before his life was tragically cut short in a car accident at just 33-years-old while playing for Rayo Vallecano.