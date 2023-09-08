Highlights West Brom have had some fantastic strikers over the years, with players like Saido Berahino, Peter Odemwingie, and Kevin Phillips making their mark.

West Brom have had their fair share of quality forwards over the years - some even bringing silverware back to the Black Country.

The pride of wearing the number nine shirt and leading the line for the team is one of football’s greatest honours with many forwards, good and bad, donning the blue and white stripes over the years.

The responsibility of which currently falls at the feet of Daryl Dike, Brandon Thomas-Asante and new signing Josh Maja as the Baggies eye a hopeful return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Often strikers are judged on their number of goals, their ability to deliver in big moments and become heroes in the Black Country.

The best to do so for Albion are those that have stepped-up with trophy-winning strikes or goals to clinch promotions on the final day, while all beloved characters for their own unique contributions.

With that being said, we asked West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith for his top ten greatest West Bromwich Albion strikers.

10 Saido Berahino

Berahino will certainly be revered in a unique spotlight when looking back at his West Brom career.

The academy graduate broke into the first-team picture in 2013, stealing the headlines with a hat-trick in the League Cup against Newport County before an infamous strike weeks later to secure victory at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

The Burundi international went on to play 32 Premier League games before becoming the main number nine the following season, scoring 14 top-flight goals with Tottenham Hotspur circling.

A failed move to the north London outfit, however, signalled the end to his meteoric rise as game time dwindled while goals were few and far between under Tony Pulis. He moved on to Stoke City in 2017, making more than 50 league appearances for the club before moving to Belgium.

The now 30-year-old plied his trade for Zulte Waregem and Charleroi before a brief return to England with Sheffield Wednesday in 2021, scoring eight times in League One. The former star has since departed with his latest move to AEL Limassol in Cyprus.

9 Peter Odemwingie

Odemwingie immediately captured the attention of West Brom fans upon his arrival in 2010, scoring on his Premier League debut in a 1-0 win over Sunderland.

The Nigerian international continued to deliver as Albion avoided a relegation battle, scoring 15 goals with seven assists for the Baggies.

The former Lille forward continued to impress the following year while cementing his name in modern-day folklore, a hat-trick in a 5-1 thumping of bitter rivals Wolves at Molineux securing cult hero status.

The 42-year-old remained for one campaign before eventually moving to Cardiff City following deadline day theatrics the previous window which saw the player turn up at the Queens Park Rangers training ground unannounced amid ongoing talks.

He ended his West Brom career with 30 Premier League goals - the most scored by any Albion player in the competition. Odemwingie moved to the likes of Stoke City, Bristol City and Rotherham United after leaving South Wales before a final stint in Indonesia with Madura United.

8 Kevin Phillips

Phillips’ time in the Black Country was short but sweet following prolific spells with Sunderland and Southampton.

Battling for promotion, the Hertfordshire-born forward joined the club in 2006 and hit the ground running, scoring 16 times in 36 matches, including two hat-tricks, as the side secured a play-off finish.

Phillips stepped-up once again in the play-off semi-finals, a brace against rivals Wolves at Molineux putting the visitors in the driving seat for the return leg back at the Hawthorns, scoring the only goal of the game to send his team to Wembley.

Despite losing in the final to Derby County, it did little to deter Tony Mowbray’s side, winning the title the following year as the former Sunderland frontman scored 22 times this time round.

The former England international did not stop around for the Premier League fight, however, instead moving across the region to Birmingham City before spells with Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Leicester City as his career drew to a close.

7 Derek Kevan

A blistering goalscorer of the 1950s, the "Tank" certainly lived up to his name after joining the club from Bradford Park Avenue in 1953.

The Ripon-born forward formed prolific partnerships alongside fellow England international Ronnie Allen and Bobby Robson over the years with Albion competing at the top end of the First Division.

Kevan went on to become the club’s top scorer in six separate seasons, including a league high of 33 goals in the 1961/62 season.

The England international moved to Chelsea in 1963 before another prolific spell at Manchester City shortly after, playing for the likes of Crystal Palace, Peterborough United and Stockport County, meanwhile, in the latter stages of his playing days.

6 Ronnie Allen

Like Kevan, Allen loved a goal or two in the famous blue and white stripes.

Enjoying a first taste of senior football with local side Port Vale, he made the switch to the West Midlands in 1950 and never looked back.

Donned the “Complete Footballer” for his proficiency and versatility across the forward areas, Allen excelled at the highest level consistently, finishing as the club’s top scorer in five campaigns - including a league best of 27 goals in 1954.

The England international continued his goalscoring heroics in the cup competitions that year too, scoring twice in the FA Cup final over Preston that same year to secure the club’s fourth title in the competition. It was double honours several months later as Albion shared the FA Charity Shield with Wolves in a 4-4 affair, Allen scoring a hat-trick at Molineux.

The Staffordshire-born hero departed the club in 1961 with 208 goals in 415 appearances, the club’s second-highest goalscorer of all time behind Tony Brown.

Allen later returned as manager, taking the helm on two occasions with Albion battling it out in the First Division.

5 Bob Taylor

With Albion condemned to the third tier in the early 1990s, a goalscoring hero was needed to bring a new lease of life into the club.

Bob Taylor did just that, joining from Bristol City in 1992, scoring eight times in 19 games as Albion narrowly missed out on play-offs.

The Baggies secured promotion via such route the following year as “Super Bob” scored 30 times in their promotion push. He continued to thrive as the Albion number nine, scoring just shy of 100 league goals after seven seasons at the club.

The former Leeds United man returned in 2000 under Gary Megson with Albion struggling at the bottom of the second tier. He came to the rescue once again with five goals in eight games all before securing a vital goal to confirm promotion to the Premier League in 2002.

Across his two spells, Taylor scored 113 league goals for West Brom while cementing hero status in the Black Country.

4 Romelu Lukaku

It was a season to remember for teenage Romelu Lukaku as he joined West Brom on a season-long loan in 2012.

The Chelsea man scored on his debut in a 3-0 win against Liverpool and continued to shine on the main stage, registering top-flight braces against Reading and Sunderland.

A final outing at the Hawthorns was his most iconic, however, scoring a historic second-half hat-trick in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final game as Manchester United boss, Albion coming from three goals behind in a dramatic 5-5 affair.

Despite rumours of a return, the Belgian international moved to Everton where he continued to thrive in Merseyside before a big money move to Manchester United.

The 30-year-old has since enjoyed success on the continent, winning the Serie A with Inter Milan, before an underwhelming return to Chelsea. In an attempt to rekindle past form, he has gone back to Italy, this time with Roma.

3 W. G. Richardson

Richardson was one of the first - and greatest - goalscorers to grace the Hawthorns, setting club records which would last a lifetime.

The former England international was pivotal in the club’s FA Cup victory in 1931, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Birmingham City to claim the club’s third win of the competition.

Several years later, meanwhile, he stole the headlines once again by scoring 39 league goals in the First Division in 1936 - the highest in the division and remains the highest-scoring season by and West Brom player in its history.

His career at the Hawthorns spanned more than a decade and departed with 202 league goals in 320 appearances - the third-highest in the club’s history.

2 Cyrille Regis

Regis' impact transcended that of a football pitch, a pioneer breaking down social and racial barriers as one of the first and most prominent black footballers in England, while scoring plenty of goals, too.

After arriving from Hayes in 1977, he scored 10 goals in his debut season as the Baggies competed at the top end of the First Division.

The following year, as Albion battled for the title, he scored another 13 times, including a goal in an infamous 5-3 against Manchester United at Old Trafford alongside the other Three Degrees: Brendon Batson and Laurie Cunningham.

Regis went on to score 82 league goals in the blue and white stripes in his eight seasons at the club, moving to Coventry City where he would win the FA Cup in 1987. In fact, he would remain in the West Midlands for the majority of his career, reuniting with Ron Atkinson at Aston Villa before joining Wolves, cementing his legendary status at the Hawthorns and the region.

1 Jeff Astle

Astle tops the list as a true hero in West Bromwich, a goalscorer of the highest order who would go on to make history after joining the club from Notts County in 1964.

"The King" was instrumental in his side's 1966 League Cup win, scoring in a 2-1 defeat in the first leg to West Ham United before going on to win 4-1 in the return fixture.

Just two years later he would go on to win the FA Cup too, setting a remarkable feat by scoring in every round of the competition, including the only goal in a dramatic 1-0 win over Everton at Wembley in extra-time - West Brom's most recent major honour.

The former England international would go on to score 26 league goals that season too with his goalscoring prowess knowing no bounds.

He would depart a decade later, spelling an end to his career at the highest level, scoring 174 goals in 361 appearances in what was one of the most joyous and decorated periods in the club's history.