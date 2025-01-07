West Bromwich Albion are still on the hunt for Carlos Corberan’s successor after the Spaniard left to take on the job at his hometown club Valencia.

Corberan departed The Hawthorns after mounting speculation linked him with a move back to his native homeland, with club legend Chris Brunt, Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill now taking over first team coaching duties until a replacement is found.

As time continues to pass on the West Brom manager search, rumours are undoubtedly set to keep emerging about who could be the next man to take the Baggies forward under recently instilled owner Shilen Patel.

One figure who has been touted for a move back to the West Midlands is current Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace, who would be an ideal candidate if Albion are to push further up the league and cement themselves in the promotion picture.

John Eustace linked with West Brom hotseat

In the last few days, John Eustace’s odds for the West Brom job have shortened, now Swansea City boss Luke Williams has distanced himself away from taking over at The Hawthorns.

Meanwhile, Liverpool first team coach John Heitinga has turned down the chance to manage the club, while Mark Robins has recently filled the vacant role at Stoke City.

On Monday, journalist Chris Lepkowski revealed that Eustace would “welcome a move” to Albion if the club was to make an approach for the 45-year-old.

Speaking via the Liquidator Podcast, Lepkowski claimed that Eustace would “react positively” if West Brom ramp up their efforts to secure his services.

Lepkowski said: “Now, I don’t know whether John Eustace will be pursued in an official capacity, whether they will approach Blackburn and go for him.

“Again, I know there has been some form of dialogue, and I know that John Eustace, who still lives in the West Midlands, would probably welcome a move, I believe.

“Irrespective of potential issues that we have with PSR, I don’t think would be a problem for him. I think he would react very positively should Albion make some form of a more formal approach. I do know that.”

John Eustace record at Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers

Eustace’s stints at Birmingham and Blackburn have proven that he can successfully improve and develop a side when given the time to do so.

Despite having a rocky first season at St Andrews, Eustace did enough to keep Birmingham’s second tier status, recording a 20th placed finish.

But in his second season, he would mastermind a rise up the table for the Midlands outfit, with early victories over Leeds United and Bristol City, paired with consecutive triumphs over Huddersfield Town and, ironically, West Brom, leaving them in the play-off places before his shock departure.

Similar fortunes have unravelled at Blackburn, with the Rovers boss struggling to find the right formula for success early into his spell, with the club going on a nine-game winless run after winning his first game in charge against Stoke.

A 19th-placed finish in his first season would follow, but this term has seen the club compete well with the big boys of the division, despite dealing with limited financial resources.

John Eustace's Championship record at Blackburn Rovers record (as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses PPG (Points Per Game) 42 15 14 13 1.4

Such form has put them seventh in the Championship, with a game in hand over their promotion rivals allowing them to march into the top six if they can secure victory.

John Eustace would be the perfect appointment for West Brom

Eustace has a key decision to make about his future, and it is still unknown whether he will be prepared enough to take the plunge and abandon the project he currently has in Lancashire.

It is clear to see though why Albion are interested in someone like Eustace, who, similarly to Corberan, can work wonders while on a shoestring of a budget.

The former Kidderminster Harriers boss has proven he can deliver an upwards trajectory for any team he manages, and West Brom could be excited about an automatic promotion push if the players take to his ideas and philosophies straight away.

As a rising name in the English game, it would be sensible for Albion to approach Eustace and ask the question, whose connections back to the West Midlands may tempt him to swap Ewood Park for The Hawthorns.