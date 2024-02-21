Highlights West Brom considering Ivan Juric as new manager despite Corberan's steady leadership this season.

Juric could bring an attacking style to the club but faces competition from other Premier League teams.

Juric's success with Torino makes him an attractive option, potentially leading to a summer move.

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly taken interest in replacing currently-admired boss Carlos Corberan with Torino boss Ivan Juric in the summer - though they may face competition for his signature.

Having become West Brom manager midway through last season when Steve Bruce was sacked after a horrific run of form in the Championship season, Corberan almost dragged the former Premier League club back to the top-flight, though they fell just three points short of the play-offs.

This season hasn't seen the immense form that Corberan brought to The Hawthorns immediately last season, but it's been a lot more steady and as a result, the Baggies are looking like the best-of-the-rest outside of the top four, who are all pursuing an automatic promotion battle. However, his time could come to an end with interest in Juric - though they will reportedly face competition for his services.

Ivan Juric West Brom latest

A report from Tuttosport suggested that Juric was the man being targeted to replace Corberan at the end of the season, with new prospective owner Shilen Patel likely to provide a switch in focus at the end of the season should his takeover be signed and sealed.

However, his future at Torino has since been in the balance, and it is suggested by Calciomercato that the Baggies will face huge competition for his signature to take him away from the Turin-based side.

Whilst Torino are in a European race, Juric’s contract expires at the end of the season and so a place in continental competition could well be the deciding factor in Juric’s future. Nonetheless, Calciomercato believe that talks are continuing - should that become an eventuality at the end of the season.

There are also several Premier League clubs interested in taking Juric on board and there are offers on the table for his services - including that of Napoli, who have had a nightmare campaign at renewing their Serie A title bids as they sit 27 points behind leaders Inter.

Why West Brom are interested in Ivan Juric

Corberan has done an almighty job for the Baggies this season, make no mistake. They currently sit fifth in the Championship table under his guidance and three wins from their previous five games has seen them edge so slightly ahead of fellow competitors Hull, Coventry and Norwich, who are four points behind the Baggies with 13 games to go in the league.

Championship table, 2023/24 (as of February 21) Games Goal Difference Points 5. West Bromwich Albion 33 17 55 6. Hull City 33 7 54 7. Coventry City 33 14 51 8. Norwich City 33 8 51

But the Tuttosport article linking Juric with the Baggies does show that whilst the Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar stint at the Hawthorns, Juric would be a real coup for anyone at this level - even more so than the former Huddersfield manager.

Of course, Baggies fans may not want to see their much-heralded coach leave the West Midlands, but Juric’s attacking style that we have seen in his former mentor Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta could be a huge revelation at Championship level - but that’s only if the Baggies are able to tempt him to the second-tier despite the many advances coming his way from England and Italy’s top-flights.

With Torino currently sat just five points off a Europa League place and nine points from a Champions League spot in the Serie A table, you can only admire and marvel at Juric's achievements with Torino having been a predominantly bottom-half side in the past - and should he become manager of the Baggies, there would certainly be something to look forward to over the summer months.