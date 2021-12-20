West Brom would be wise to sanction a transfer approach for this Brentford ace ahead of other names: Opinion

It is no secret that West Bromwich Albion are in the market for a new striker this coming January.

Of course the Baggies already boast an embarrassment of attacking riches in the form of the likes of Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson, Jordan Hugill and Kenneth Zohore, but it is clear that at least one of those names will be off at the turn of the new year.

Therefore a list of potential targets is seemingly being drawn up at the Hawthorns, with Valérien Ismaël having been left smarting during the summer after the Baggies failed to bring in a new frontman.

Various names have already been mentioned, such as the former Barnsley striker Daryl Dike and his teammate from his half season at Oakwell, Cauley Woodrow, but it is perhaps a certain left field option that somewhat intrigues the most.

Brentford’s Marcus Forss is a player who could well come in on loan in the new year, as per a recent exclusive by Football League World, in what would be a deal that would mean more than first meets the eye.

The Finland international was once on Albion’s books as a youngster after making the move over to England from his homeland and could well feel that he has unfinished business with the Baggies after failing to be given a chance at first team level.

Indeed the young striker already boasts a good level of Football League pedigree, having first excelled whilst on loan at AFC Wimbledon in League One before then playing an important role in getting the Bees to the Premier League last season.

However his game time has been limited this season due to the form of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo, which means that Thomas Frank is keen to allow the 22-year-old out on loan in order to potentially add to his goal tally of five so far this campaign.

In theory Forss certainly ticks a lot of boxes for what Albion are looking for in the new year, with the player possessing the work rate and determination required to perform well in a high pressing side, whilst his ability to drift into wide areas would suit the fluid style of the West Brom attack.

Add to the fact that the young forward will be keen to prove a point and it is fair to say that he is a far more attainable option for the Baggies than say a Dike or a Woodrow, especially as the Bees are open to allowing him to leave on a temporary basis.

As someone who knows the Championship well and can boast experience of gaining promotion in more recent times, Forss is a player that West Brom would arguably be foolish to overlook in January as they seek to add more quality to their frontline in the near future.

Make no mistake about it, getting a deal done for the striker this coming January would be a big statement for the Baggies to make to their promotion rivals.