West Brom would be wise to avoid striking this transfer agreement with Watford: Opinion

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael will have been pleased with the manner in which his side attacked at will against Bournemouth last Friday.

The Baggies fought back valiantly on two occasions to earn a 2-2 draw on the South Coast and gave their travelling faithful a real taster of what they can expect as the season goes on under the enigmatic Frenchman.

Ismael’s work at Barnsley has been lauded by many a fan and pundit and it has been fascinating to see how well he has done in such a short time of being involved in English football.

His signings so far in the market have been typically shrewd and well calculated and the quality he has brought into the football club will only add to the talented group of players that he inherited from Sam Allardyce.

It does however appear that they are not quite done yet, with a report from Football Insider surfacing today which suggests that the Baggies could well be set to make a move for Watford striker Andre Gray.

Hardly a prolific scorer of goals over the past few years, this news is sure to have raised many an eyebrow amongst not just those of a West Brom persuasion but also other sides in the division.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored West Brom’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? Grady Diangana Matheus Pereira Kieran Gibbs Karlan Grant

The 30-year-old has only scored 21 times in 125 games since joining the Hornets from Burnley in 2017 and is understandably said to be one player that Xisco Munoz is keen to move on if the right offer is forthcoming.

It is worth noting however that the report states that Albion are exploring the possibilities of both loan and permanent deals for the striker, which suggests that they only view Gray as a temporary fix for what has been a long term problem.

With the talents of Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Kenneth Zohore at their disposal, it would be fair to conclude that West Brom are well stocked in the forward department, which means that this move is even more stranger at first glance.

It could indicate that they are keen to add depth or there is potential for it to mean that one of the existing strikers is due for a move of their own, but on the whole this is a deal that the Baggies would be wise to avoid as their search for further reinforcements continues.