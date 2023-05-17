Two years after being relegated from the Premier League, West Bromwich Albion are still not back in the top flight of English football despite their best efforts.

And the Baggies could feel the full effects of that financially as the parachute payments have ran out, they have an absent owner who still owes more than £5 million to the club, meaning that the make-up of their squad for the 2023-24 Championship campaign is up in the air.

Their most recent official accounts suggested that player trading and outside investment would be the only way that they can be financially viable next season, which means that the free agents and loan markets will no doubt be scoured this summer to bolster Carlos Corberan's squad.

There are plenty of talents in both of those markets though and one player who should really be on the club's radar is Manchester City's 19-year-old attacker Carlos Borges.

Who is Carlos Borges?

Unlike players such as Liam Delap, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, who all had at least a couple of first-team appearances for City before heading out on loan, Borges is yet to feature under Pep Guardiola.

He has however been lighting up the under-21 stage this season, with his goalscoring prowess first coming to light last season for the under-18's.

Scoring 11 times in seven appearances at that level in 2021-22, Borges has stepped up to the under-21's this past season with aplomb, netting 25 goals in 27 appearances in both the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy - that included a hat-trick against Derby County's first-team and four goals in one match against Manchester United under-21's.

Borges has also netted four goals and six assists in just six UEFA Youth League matches - all the more impressive when all these stats have come from the left wing for City.

Like McAtee last season, Borges has clearly outgrown developmental football and West Brom could potentially be a perfect move for him.

Why would Carlos Borges be a good fit for West Brom?

The Baggies will have a smaller budget than normal this summer, and Corberan's wide options aren't up to much at all currently.

Marc Albrighton will head back to Leicester City following the conclusion of his loan, Matt Phillips is now 32 years of age and coming off the back of a serious injury and Karlan Grant was on the way out in January before Albion couldn't get a deal for Omari Hutchinson over the line.

Add to the fact that Diangana could be offered out to clubs, there's a need to strengthen on both flanks, and Borges could be ideal for his ability as well as his value.

It shouldn't cost much to loan him in for the season and to give him his first taste of men's football, and despite the fact that there is bound to be plenty of interest this summer, the close-ish location of West Brom to the North West of England and his chances of playing on a regular basis means that there won't be many more better clubs to send the teenager to.