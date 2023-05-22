The 2022/23 campaign is one that West Bromwich Albion will want to forget and they will be hoping next season is much better.

Big things were expected of the Baggies, as they always are when they are in the Championship, but poor management choices and a lack of team cohesion meant it was too late for Carlos Corberan to get the team into the play-offs.

The Spaniard will be hoping that a full pre-season and a summer where he makes the necessary changes will have the desired effect on this team ahead of next season.

West Brom linked with a move for Jerry Yates

It seems Albion are already looking to get their summer transfer business underway, as West Brom are one of a host of clubs who are interested in signing Blackpool striker Jerry Yates this summer, according to The Sun.

The Seasiders have just been relegated from the Championship and face the prospect of losing some of their key player. One that seems certain to depart the club is Yates.

West Brom are not alone in their pursuit of Yates, with the report adding that there are a host of other sides keen on signing the striker, with second tier rivals Coventry City, Luton Town, and Bristol City all interested, as well as Championship-bound Ipswich Town.

Blackpool are believed to be holding out for a deal worth around £4 million for Yates, who still has two years left on his contract at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders are under no considerable pressure to sell their star striker this summer, but considering they will be in League One next season and there are teams higher up the pyramid keen on the 26-year-old, it seems likely a departure will happen.

Why West Brom would be the perfect move for Jerry Yates

Yates has shown during his time at Blackpool that he can score regular goals at Championship level, which is just what Corberan is likely to be looking for.

There is obviously a lot of competition for his signature, and while they may all offer something different, it would make sense for the striker to make the switch to West Brom.

The Baggies are in need of attacking reinforcements, as the club only have Daryl Dike, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Karlan Grant as recognised strikers.

Dike is expected to be out for a while with his latest injury and Grant’s future at the club is up in the air.

So that means Thomas-Asante could be the only attacking option the club has. Therefore, adding a player like Yates would be a real boost to their attack, and the forward would probably be a regular starter in the team.

Corberan may be trying to change the way Albion play and attack, and at times this season, it has been obvious in their play that they have missed a proper number nine. So, if they can add that this summer, it could help West Brom make the required step-up in 2023/24.

The addition of Yates could be the real difference between Albion finishing in the top six or getting an automatic spot next season.