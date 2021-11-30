West Brom would add another string to their bow with a transfer move for this Swansea City ace: Opinion

West Brom are said to be one of a cluster of Sky Bet Championship sides that are keen on signing Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson, as per a recent report by the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old has gradually rejuvenated his career after joining the Welsh side on a free transfer following his release by Bristol City and currently boasts a record of eight goals and four assists in his opening 20 league games for Russell Martin’s men.

Paterson has largely been utilised as both left winger and as a shadow striker by the Swans, with his skill set perfectly fitting into the possession style of play that has been implemented at the Swansea.com Stadium.

In addition to this he has also become accustomed to pressing high from the front, which is sure to be a quality of his game that West Brom boss Valerien Ismael understandably admires.

The former Barnsley boss has transferred the style of play that he popularised during his time at Oakwell to the Hawthorns and is certainly seeing the fruits of his labour so far in the Midlands.

Admittedly the Baggies already have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to attacking players with the likes of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana at their disposal, however there is a need for some form of back up and a player that could operate in that number 10 position behind the striker depending on the formation that is being used.

That’s where Paterson could come into play in order to add not only another body into midfield but also another attacking threat for the opposition defence to think about when they take on Albion.

It is also worth mentioning that the attacker is only under contract with the Swans until the summer of 2022, which means that his long term future is largely up in the air unless fresh terms can be agreed between the two parties.

Therefore this coming January is the ideal time for West Brom to strike whilst the iron is hot as they look to snare one of the league’s top performers away from the Swans in order to strengthen their own promotion ambitions.