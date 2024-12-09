West Bromwich Albion will be concerned about the interest Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing in their Spanish head coach, Carlos Corberan.

Having struggled at the start of the 24-25 Premier League season, Wolves are sitting in 19th place, with just two wins from their opening 14 games.

This has seen Gary O'Neil come under pressure and rumours have emerged that he will be sacked regardless of the result against West Ham United. This has seen names linked, but the standout target is West Brom's Corberan, who is claimed to be fronting the shortlist.

This will come as no surprise to Baggies fans, who have seen the Spaniard's work first-hand as he has kept a transfer-stricken side competitive around the play-offs.

Carlos Corberan West Brom Record Games Wins Draws Losses PPG 104 45 29 30 1.58

His recent interview may have only furthered the concern that he may depart the Hawthorns, with Corberan not ruling out any potential move to West Brom's rivals.

With Corberan being persistently linked to Wolves, Football League World spoke exclusively to Carlton Palmer to get his take on the situation.

"Carlos Corberan has previously said he's been really happy at West Bromwich Albion, but I think the fans have started to turn a little bit on Carlos, or at least some of the fans have. That could tip him with the interest from other football clubs.

"There is a massive game tonight where West Ham play Wolves, and the talk is that if Wolves lose, they will replace Gary O'Neil – which I think is really unfair. Gary has had a lot to contend with; they have sold his best players and replaced them with younger players who lack experience, so I think it is a really tough call."

Speaking about Corberan's recent interview, the former England international added: "Carlos Corberan normally shuts down talk. When Birmingham came calling, he refused to talk about it, but he hasn't shut down the Wolves link completely.

"He will need convincing come January that he can go out there and get a player or two. This is the problem for West Brom as they only have 21 goals for and 14 goals against, so they need to get goals. They need a striker, so he has to be convinced by the bosses that they're going to back him in the January transfer window.

"If not, then we could see Corberan leaving in the New Year, which would be a real shame. He was linked heavily with the Leicester job; he stood firm. He was linked with Birmingham; he stood firm. But, if the supporters start turning against you, then the manager quickly turns."

Corberan deserves an opportunity in the Premier League

While 10 draws out of the last 11 games isn't ideal, it indicates that Corberan is close to finding the right formula. However, it’s entirely possible that he won’t be around to see it through, with the Wolves job likely to be a tempting prospect for him.

Not only would it be a good step in management, it would geographically offer him a close move with the Hawthorns and Molineux only separated by nine miles.

With players like Matheus Cunha, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Mario Lemina already at Wolves, the club offers a strong foundation for Corberan to build upon if he decides to make the move.

This would prove disappointing for Baggies fans, but you couldn't blame the Spaniard, who has received little support from those above him during his 26-month tenure.