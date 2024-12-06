After a promising start to the season, West Brom have faltered in recent weeks and have slipped out of the play-off places after a poor run of form.

It's a strange situation for Carlos Corberan's side as they're not losing many games, but they're not winning many either, and they've drawn way too many recent games for a side competing for promotion.

The Baggies clearly have the foundations of a side that's capable of challenging for promotion via the play-offs, but a lack of goals in recent weeks has made it difficult for them to pick up three points on a consistent basis.

With that in mind, perhaps Corberan regrets not pushing harder to sign Tyrese Campbell in the summer, who was available after leaving Stoke City, and who was briefly linked with a move to the Baggies, a club where his father, Kevin, spent time as a player.

West Brom may wish they pushed harder to sign Tyrese Campbell in the summer

Campbell was available on a free transfer this summer, and the Baggies were just one of a number of Championship clubs interested in his signing him.

Obviously, as we know now, he joined Sheffield United, but given the way he's performed for the Blades in recent weeks, you certainly wouldn't blame Corberan if he was regretting missing out on his signature.

Related West Brom bargain punt could land them £17m in shrewd transfer The Baggies have a big transfer decision to make over Josh Maja heading into January.

The 24-year-old took a little while to get going at Bramall Lane, but he's certainly hit his straps in recent weeks, and he's scored five times in 13 Championship appearances, all of which have come in the Blades' last seven games and which included a winner against bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday - helping to endear him to supporters.

This is more than he managed last season at Stoke, scoring three in 23 for the Potters, and he's returning to the form which saw him become so highly-rated as a youngster.

Now he's found form at Sheffield United, you can expect Campbell to be a regular feature on the scoresheet, and if he continues this rich vein of form, he'll have his best goal return for a number of seasons.

Given their recent struggles in front of goal, West Brom would certainly have benefited from Campbell's arrival, and they may just have regrets that they didn't push harder to bring him to The Hawthorns.

West Brom's striker situation means Tyrese Campbell would have been needed

Josh Maja has been in excellent form for West Brom this season and has scored ten goals in 18 appearances, but there are question marks over his future given recent transfer interest.

Spanish sides Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are reportedly keen on the Baggies striker, and if he leaves, then Corberan will certainly have a problem.

In fairness, Karlan Grant has chipped in with a few goals this season, but it's not enough to be West Brom's main man should Maja leave, and the club's other striker options can't be relied on.

Tyrese Campbell's Championship form compared to West Brom's strikers - Transfermarkt Player Club P G A Josh Maja West Brom 18 10 1 Karlan Grant West Brom 18 4 2 Daryl Dike West Brom 0 0 0 Devante Cole West Brom 5 0 0 Tyrese Campbell Sheffield United 13 5 1

Devante Cole has made just five substitute appearances in the Championship, which works out at just 53 minutes of football, while Daryl Dike is out injured and has barely played in recent seasons due to a culmination of injuries.

This means that Campbell would definitely have been a shrewd addition in the summer, and the Baggies could well regret it, particularly if Maja departs in January.

If West Brom could score more goals, then there's no reason why they couldn't be a top Championship side, so it will be tough for Corberan to see Campbell bagging goals for a promotion rival knowing they were interested in him.