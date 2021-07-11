West Brom will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

West Brom are starting to gear up their preparations for the start of next season under Valerien Ismael and they will need to start adding one or two more players to their squad.

Ismael has already managed to secure the addition of Alex Mowatt on a free transfer and he should be a key player for the Baggies next season as he was for his Barnsley side next term.

The midfielder is not the only payer that they have been linked with since the 45-year-old took over at the Hawthorns and it will be interesting to see who else arrives at the club.

There have also been one or two key players for the Baggies who have been linked with a potential departure from the Hawthorns since they were relegated from the Premier League.

Those are situations that they will have to sort out before the campaign gets underway so it is not a distraction for them.

With that in mind, we take a look at THREE transfer situations that West Brom need to sort out before the season gets underway…

The futures of Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira

Both Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira are two players that have been consistently linked with potential departures from the Hawthorns since they were relegated from the Premier League.

The pair are arguably too good for the Championship and Ismael has recently suggested that West Brom are resigned to losing both of them this summer.

Johnstone has been linked with a move to West Ham throughout the transfer window so far and there have also been reports that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the keeper.

It has also been reported by the Express and Star that the Baggies would demand a fee of around £20 million for the goalkeeper.

Although journalist Luke Hatfield has suggested that they could accept an offer of around £15 million to £20 million given he has just a year left on his deal.

Periera meanwhile has been linked with a potential move to the likes of West Ham, Leeds United and Leicester City.

It has been suggested though by the Express and Star’s Joseph Masi that he will not be sold on the cheap.

Securing the arrivals of Trevoh Chalobah and Mbaye Diagne

In terms of incomings, West Brom are reportedly close to completing the signing of versatile Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah and could even wrap up the addition within the next few days.

Chalobah is a player that has a lot of experience at first-team level already having had loan spells with the likes of Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and more recently with Lorient.

He can operate in both the heart of the defence and in midfield and so would be a useful addition to the squad.

It is important that they do secure his signature as soon as possible so they can have him in their squad for the start of the campaign.

West Brom have also reportedly now made an offer to re-sign Mbaye Diagne to Galatasaray that is worth around €5 million (£4.27 million).

However, it is believed that is €2 million short of what the Turkish side would be wanting for him. Although it is thought a middle ground could be found.

Resolving Kyle Bartley’s future amid interest from Premier League duo

The final transfer situation that West Brom will need to sort before the start of the campaign is the future of defender Kyle Bartley.

He has just 12 months left to run on his current deal at the Hawthorns and that could mean that he is available more cheaply than a player of his quality would usually be.

It has been reported that both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are potentially interested in making a move for Bartley this summer and that he could be available for around £3 million.