Young striker Mo Faal completed a transfer deadline day switch from West Brom to Wrexham earlier this year, with the striker dropping a division in an attempt to get regular playing time under his belt.

Faal had been with the Baggies since 2019, coming through the ranks at The Hawthorns before making his first-team debut in 2021, and after spells on loan in both the National League and the EFL, he departed on a permanent basis this summer with first-team minutes set to be at a premium.

Given the fact he came through the ranks at West Brom, some Baggies supporters will be watching how he's getting on at the Racecourse Ground this season, and while he's struggled so far since his switch to North Wales, there are signs that there could be better times ahead for the 21-year-old.

He's yet to make his league debut, but he made his second appearance for Wrexham on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy, and it was the perfect reminder of what he's capable of.

West Brom supporters will love Mo Faal development at Wrexham

Faal is yet to make his league debut for Wrexham and has instead seen all of his action come in the EFL Trophy, and he was selected alongside Paul Mullin for their recent game against Wolves U21's.

While a fixture against an U21's side in the EFL Trophy is always going to be a low-key affair, it offers players the chance to stake a claim to break into Phil Parkinson's League One starting XI, and Faal took his opportunity with both hands.

He scored his first goal for the Red Dragons as Wrexham eased to a 3-0 win, their first win in this season's competition, and it may just have brought a smile to the faces of some West Brom supporters.

We all know that West Brom and Wolves are bitter rivals, so the fact that a former West Brom academy product scored against Wolves will undoubtedly please a number of their supporters.

Of course, it was only Wolves' U21 side and not their first-team, but that won't stop some Baggies supporters reveling in the moment, and they'll feel that it was the perfect time for Faal to get his first goal for Wrexham.

West Brom and Wolves don't play each other too often as they're in different leagues, but when they do play it's always a fiesty encounter, as shown by the clash at The Hawthorns in the FA Cup last season.

A West Brom academy product scoring against their Black Country rivals would have gone down well, and they'll hope that their former striker can kick-on and break into the starting XI at the Racecourse now.

EFL Trophy goal is exactly what Mo Faal needed at Wrexham

As alluded to above, Faal has struggled for minutes so far, and it was imperative that he impressed when given opportunities in the cup, and it looks as if he's taken that opportunity.

We all know that Wrexham are on an unprecedented trajectory which will see them aim to win three consecutive promotions, and it was inevitable that Faal would have to bide his time given some of the quality that Parkinson has at his disposal, but performances like the one on Tuesday night will surely mean the 21-year-old is in his thinking moving forward.

The former West Brom man was an unused substitute for his first two League One games after joining, but since then he's been completely excluded from the matchday squad, so his first aim should be to earn a place on the bench and hopefully earn a couple of cameo appearances in the league.

Mo Faal's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A West Brom 2021-24 3 1 0 Hereford (Loan) 2022 4 1 0 AFC Telford United (Loan) 2022 6 0 0 AFC Fylde (Loan) 2022-23 16 10 2 Doncaster Rovers (Loan) 2023-24 33 9 1 Walsall (Loan) 2024 20 6 1 Wrexham 2024- 2 1 0

Faal knew he would have needed to impress in the EFL Trophy to have any chance of being part of Parkinson's plans for the league, and his goal against Wolves U21's would have certainly seen his stock rise at the club.

The goal against Wolves was an important one for Faal, and it also would have pleased West Brom supporters, a real win-win for the 21-year-old.