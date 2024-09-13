West Bromwich Albion had to fend off late interest in the transfer window for Tom Fellows, with the 21-year-old already proving he is a Premier League player in the making.

The likes of Southampton and Ipswich Town were both said to want the wide man last month, while a report from Football Insider also claimed that Everton were interested in the star.

While the Baggies held firm in their ‘not for sale’ stance until the end of August, they will know full well that there will be plenty more interest the minute the transfer window reopens in January.

But with the academy star already proving to have a massive influence on Albion’s attacking output, they will be expecting to make a pretty penny should they be tempted to sell him in the future.

West Bromwich Albion rebuff Ipswich Town, Southampton, Tom Fellows interest

The Baggies staunchly fought off any approaches from top flight outfits for their star man over the summer, with the club reportedly putting a £15 million price tag on the forward’s head.

As a result, they were able to keep Fellows for the season ahead, with Southampton said to have made a bid in the region of £10 million, which the Black Country outfit rightfully dismissed.

Despite their well-known financial issues of late, the Hawthorns outfit were not going to be tempted to sell one of their key attacking threats for less than they think they should getting, with the young star likely to play a key role in the year to come.

As a result, all top flight clubs that were tempted to make a move were put back on their heels, with the club knowing full well that they have one of the brightest talents outside of the Premier League on their hands.

Tom Fellows can be key to West Bromwich Albion promotion push

With Carlos Corberan constantly working with his hands tied behind his back in terms of transfers and finances, to have a player of Fellows’ quality come through the ranks has worked out perfectly for the Spaniard.

Tom Fellows' 2023/24 West Brom Stats Appearances 33 Goals 4 Assists 3 Progressive carries per 90 5.11 Key passes per 90 1.56 Fouls drawn per 90 1.86 Stats as per FBref, regular league games only

We have already seen glimpses of that talent during the previous campaign, as the tricky winger made his breakthrough in the Championship, with seven goal contributions from his 33 appearances in the league, albeit only 14 of those were starts.

But with another summer under his belt to add to his development, Fellows has become one of the key players at The Hawthorns, starting all four matches to begin the campaign as the Baggies remain unbeaten.

His ability to beat a man all ends up before putting the ball on a plate for his teammates in the middle has already proved a valuable source of goals for the Baggies this season, with Josh Maja lapping up the service he is currently getting from the right-hand side - traditional wingers are rarely seen nowadays due to the prevalence of 'inverted wingers', but Fellows could bring that trend back.

The aforementioned Maja has already been the beneficiary of Fellows’ deliveries twice in the current campaign, with the second of his three goals in the opening day victory over Queens Park Rangers, as well as the winner in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City last month.

With another full season of EFL football under his belt, there is no predicting how high Fellows’ ceiling currently is, and if he continues his current form Albion will be right in the mix come the end of the season.

Their only issue will be keeping hold of their talented wide man for the foreseeable future, with Premier League interest sure to return before too long, although they know they will be well remunerated should they have to let him go.

Having already set the bar at £15 million, the Baggies will likely be adding to that valuation in the months to come, as they get their reward for nurturing a local lad who looks destined for the top.