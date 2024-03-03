Highlights Shilen Patel's takeover of West Brom offers hope for a brighter future after enduring tough times under former owner Lai.

Patel's focus on football and plans for promotion to the Premier League show promising ambition for the club's global appeal.

Patel's role in leading strategy at West Brom requires understanding of potential pitfalls and wise decision-making in football management.

West Brom are embarking on an exciting new era under US businessman Shilen Patel, who completed his takeover of the club in the week.

The Baggies had endured a tough period under former owner Guochuan Lai, who took money out of the club and missed deadlines to pay it back, whilst they also had two significant loans from MSD Holdings to help the club operate.

Shilen Patel outlines West Brom’s ambitions

Under his guidance, Albion’s future looked extremely bleak, with fears of administration if Patel hadn’t stepped in when he did.

So, the new owner is already starting with a lot of credit among the fans, simply because he’s not Lai.

And, he reinforced that standing by delivering a positive opening message where he discussed his plans for West Brom, which includes winning promotion to the Premier League and enhancing the global appeal of the club.

Shilen Patel must learn from Birmingham City

It was the sort of statement many new owners make, and we will see over the course of the next few years whether Patel can deliver on that.

However, he doesn’t have to look far to understand that it’s always important to focus on football, with Birmingham City paying the price for bad decisions from their new owner.

Firstly, it should be said that Tom Wagner and Knighthead Capital Management are exactly what Birmingham needed, and, like Albion, they’re hoping for a bright future under new owners.

They have big ambitions for Blues, and they’ve already made positive changes around the place, most obviously with the improvements of St. Andrew’s.

But, the decision to sack John Eustace and bring in Wayne Rooney was a clear error, and one that many outsiders feel was done because the board were attracted to the profile of the England legend as opposed to his ability as a manager.

CEO Garry Cook was talking about making Birmingham a ‘football powerhouse’ under Rooney, but he was sacked just months later.

To their credit, the fact Blues have now appointed Tony Mowbray suggests they’re aware of that mistake, but a season that could have brought a play-off challenge under Eustace, will end fighting to avoid relegation to League One.

For Patel, that’s a clear reminder of how quickly things can go wrong, and it’s encouraging for Albion that he appears to recognise the outstanding work that Carlos Corberan has done at The Hawthorns.

Shilen Patel’s role at West Brom

Patel isn’t expected to be involved in the day-to-day running of West Brom, but he will lead the strategy, so he must understand how things can change in football.

Given his success elsewhere, you would expect him to make the right appointments, and to surround him with people to give the best advice possible, but we have seen in this game that it doesn’t always work out like that.

Championship Table (As it stands March 3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 35 40 78 2 Ipswich Town 35 25 75 3 Leeds United 35 37 73 4 Southampton 35 24 70 5 West Brom 35 18 59 6 Hull City 35 7 56

Ultimately, his long-term aims with West Brom sound exciting, and it will be great for them if they raise their profile, attract new fans and grow commercially.

However, if things don’t go right on the pitch, the Albion brand will never fulfill its potential, so Patel must make sure that supporting and backing Corberan is always a priority.