The 2023/24 season was an incredibly tough one for West Brom striker Daryl Dike, and the American striker will be hoping for some better luck next season.

The 23-year-old joined the Baggies two-and-half years ago, and he's had a torrid time at The Hawthorns after suffering from a number of long-term injuries,

The former Orlando City man played just five games for West Brom this season before injury struck, and he's certainly due some better luck in the upcoming seasons.

If Dike is able to avoid any injuries next season, there's no reason why he can't make a huge impact for the Baggies, and everyone at the club will desperately be hoping that they're able to get a run of games out of him.

Daryl Dike's time at West Brom has been overshadowed by injuries

Through no fault of his own, Daryl Dike hasn't been able to live up to expectations at West Brom yet because he's consistently struggled with injuries.

In total, since joining the club in January 2022, the American has made just 32 appearances for the club. When you consider there are 46 Championship games a season, it highlights just how often Dike has been unavailable.

However, West Brom should be patient with the striker, as he's only 23, and he's contracted to the club until 2026, so there's still time for him to make an impact.

Dike has the potential to be a top player for the Baggies, but clearly he's unable to make an impact when he's out injured.

In the brief time he's been fit, Dike has shown that he's got quality, and he could make a real difference to West Brom if he was fit.

The middle of the 2022/23 season was the only time that the American has been able to put a run of games together, and he scored seven league goals in 23 appearances - a decent return, all things considered.

Daryl Dike's time at West Brom - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2021/22 2 0 0 2022/23 26 8 1 2023/24 5 1 0

After suffering an injury last April, Dike returned in January, scoring in his first game back, an FA Cup tie against Aldershot, but after just five games he suffered another achilles injury, and he's been out injured ever since.

With Josh Maja failing to make a big impact last season, the Baggies need Dike to stay injury free and replicate some of the form he showed during the middle of the 2022/23 campaign.

Daryl Dike showed what he's capable of at Barnsley

Daryl Dike had a spell on loan in the Championship with Barnsley, where he managed to stay fit and was very impressive for the Tykes.

At just 20-years-old, Dike helped Barnsley make the play-offs against all the odds, with his nine goals in his 19 league appearances playing a big part in that.

This form alerted other clubs to his potential, and West Brom subsequently signed him less than a year later.

Other than a brief spell during the 2022/23 season, this was the only time that Dike has remained fit for a run of games during his time in English football, and on both occasions he has proven to be a reliable goalscorer at Championship level.

If Dike is able to stay fit next season, he'd be like a new signing for West Brom, and there's no doubt that he'd be able to contribute with a number of goals.

He has the potential to be a top player, he just needs luck on his side next season.