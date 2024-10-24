West Bromwich Albion tied down Alex Mowatt to a new two-year contract over the summer, and that decision has looked better and better with each passing week.

The midfield maestro continues to run games after commiting his future to the Baggies until 2026, with his ability to pick a pass in the final third, or find the back of the net himself contributing towards his side’s flying start to the campaign.

While Albion have struggled for results of late, the former Leeds United man’s standards have failed to drop, with his importance to the squad as prevalent as ever in his fourth season associated with the club.

As he approaches his 100th appearance for the Black Country outfit, the 29-year-old continues to be a mainstay in Carlos Corberan’s plans, and that summer action has helped their cause for the season ahead.

Alex Mowatt’s early season West Bromwich Albion form

Not only has Mowatt caught the eye with a number of top-class strikes this season for Albion, but his impact on his side’s ability to be devastating going forward has also come to the fore.

A return of three goals from an xG of 0.4 tells you all you need to know about the quality of his goals in the current campaign, with an unconventional volley into the turf catching James Beadle unawares against Sheffield Wednesday last month adding to his tally for the season.

Before that, the midfielder had wooed Baggies fans with a match-defining brace against Portsmouth at Fratton Park, where a curled effort from the edge of the box was followed up by a sublime free-kick to wrap up a 3-0 win on the south coast.

But Mowatt has offered much more than just goals this season, and that is seen in the underlying figures, with his 85 progressive passes absolutely dwarfing that of any of his teammates.

Fellow midfielder John Swift ranks next highest with 50 throughout the campaign to date, which outlines just how much Mowatt has a fundamental role in getting attacks going for his side, by either finding Josh Maja through the middle or the likes of Tom Fellows and Mikey Johnston on the flanks

That ability to link play and combine with colleagues in the final third is crucial when trying to break teams down with moments of magic, and breaking the press when Albion find themselves up against it with ball at their feet.

Alex Mowatt 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 11 Starts 10 Minutes played 945 Goals 3 Goals/shot 0.38 Progressive passes 85 Tackles made 23 Blocks 16 As of 24/10/24

Once again, the midfielder leads the way in terms of passes completed within the Baggies setup, with 692 successful attempts compared to Kyle Bartley in second with 620, with the former Oxford United man continuing to be the lynchpin at the Hawthorns, with everything going through him.

Alex Mowatt thrives on and off the ball in West Bromwich Albion lineup

Not only can Corberan rely on Mowatt to produce the goods when his side are in possession, but his tireless work when his side don’t have the ball also needs to be commended.

Only Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem (24) can top his 23 tackles throughout the campaign, while a further 16 blocks also leads the way, wit Mowatt embodying everything that Baggies fans want from anyone who puts on their shirt.

Having been at the club since 2021, the 29-year-old completely understands the football club, and continues to give his all for a side who have aspirations to return to the Premier League once again this season.

Having narrowly missed out in the Championship play-offs during the last campaign, the decision to keep Mowatt at the club has worked wonders, with the combative midfielder leading by example as another surge towards the top of the table continues.

While the Black Country outfit are currently without a win in five league games, they can rest assured that having a player like Mowatt in the middle of the park is exactly what is needed as the times get tough.

His commitment and desire will never be questioned, while his penchant for adding an extra bit of quality going forward can be exactly what can make the difference over a 46-game season in the second tier.