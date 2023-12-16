Highlights West Brom's financial situation is concerning due to a lack of investment.

The club had to prioritise outgoings to raise funds, including player departures.

Adam Reach is the highest-paid player at West Brom, but his limited game time and injury raise questions about his value.

West Bromwich Albion will look to maintain a promotion push back to the Premier League at the third attempt.

The Baggies have had their fortunes transformed since the arrival of Carlos Corberan last October, with the Spaniard taking the Black Country from the foot of the second tier table to play-off contention last campaign.

Albion continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term under the former Huddersfield Town coach, with the West Brom supporters dreaming of top-flight football once again despite concerning off-field issues.

The West Midlands side find themselves in a precarious financial situation due to a lack of investment from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, and the club had to prioritise outgoings in the summer transfer window to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional funds secured from the American-based company in November.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

Here at Football League World, we take a look at Albion’s wage bill and list the five highest-paid players at West Brom, with all salaries an estimate from Capology.

5 Alex Mowatt

£22,885

Valerien Ismael’s standout signing in the summer of the 2021/22 campaign, Mowatt showed promise when he came into the first team fold in otherwise a season to forget for Albion.

The Baggies fell to tenth by the end of the campaign after spending time in the play-offs in what was an underwhelming finish, but in contrast, Mowatt proved to be a strong asset with goal of the season contenders against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

The former Leeds United man spent last season on Teesside as Middlesbrough secured a play-off spot where he played 29 times, including both play-off semi-finals against Coventry City.

Mowatt will aim to keep his place in the first team picture under Corberan on his return as he looks to resurrect his career in a blue and white shirt.

4 Okay Yokuslu

£25,000

Yokuslu asserted himself as a fan favourite at The Hawthorns back in the 2020/21 Premier League season when he joined on loan from Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

The combative midfielder provided much-needed steel at the base of the midfield as the side showed improvement under Sam Allardyce despite relegation.

The Turkish international would seal a highly anticipated return to the Black Country in 2022 and notched four goals in 38 Championship appearances last term.

Albion will have to continue to be tough to break down under Corberan this term and Yokuslu is set to remain a key component to achieving that goal.

3 Jed Wallace

£25,000

An experienced winger at the second tier level, Wallace was the standout buy alongside John Swift last summer under Steve Bruce.

The former Millwall man was a mainstay in the Baggies side by registering six goals and eight assists in his debut campaign, a number the 29-year-old will be looking to improve on if the Baggies are to earn promotion this term.

Wallace was named club captain by Corberan this season and will look to lead by example by remaining a consistent creative outlet on the right flank.

2 Daryl Dike

£32,308

Dike reunited with former Barnsley boss Ismael in January 2022 after a successful short stint at the Tykes, where the US international scored nine times from 13 starts.

Despite excitement brewing among the Albion faithful, Dike has experienced a torrid time at the club with injuries, with a long-term Achilles problem adding to his struggles.

In his short moments on the pitch, the Oklahoma-born forward scored seven times last season with crucial winners against Reading, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, and will be eager to return to full fitness in order to add an extra bow to Albion’s point of attack.

1 Adam Reach

£40,000

Topping the list, surprisingly, as West Brom’s highest-paid player is Reach, with the versatile player covering both the wing and full-back positions during his stay at the club.

The 30-year-old’s game time was very limited upon Corberan’s arrival, with just three starts made last season.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man suffered a thigh injury at the beginning of August which ruled him out for four months, with Reach failing to reward the club for spending such a significant weekly fee on him given their financial woes.

If the club fail to secure a takeover in the short-term future, Reach could be a player to shift off the wage bill in order to stabilise the club financially.