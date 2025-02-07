Tom Fellows has been a standout talent in the Championship, forcing his way into the first team setup at West Bromwich Albion.

The young wideman has been a terrific asset to have in the blue and white stripes over the last two seasons, breaking through under Carlos Corberan last term after a previous loan spell away with Crawley Town.

Showcasing his talents on the second tier stage, the 21-year-old had to bide his time before starting regularly, finding his feet towards the beginning of 2024 with goals against Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City between February and March.

The Albion academy graduate would go on to produce four goals and three assists from 33 games as the Baggies were edged out over two legs by Southampton in the play-off semi-final.

Fellows has continued to grow and hit the ground running at the beginning of this season, registering five assists in the opening seven games of the term.

Another purple patch would follow between November and the end of December, recording five assists and scoring against promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

This leaves Fellows in double figures for assists during the campaign, becoming one of Albion’s most creative outlets on the right flank, and leading to interest from Premier League duo Brighton and Everton over the winter transfer window.

With the tricky winger only set to improve further with more gametime, Football League World takes a look at where Fellows ranks among English players for value, according to Transfermarkt.

Tom Fellows ranks 240th for value among English players

According to Transfermarkt, Fellows is valued at €3 million, ranking him 240th among English players for value.

Fellows narrowly edges out Albion club captain and teammate Jed Wallace by €200,000 and the same figure for other Championship players like Cody Drameh, Max Bird and Rhian Brewster.

England's most valued players (Transfermarkt) Player Name Transfer value 237 Carl Rushworth - Brighton €3 million 238 Cody Drameh - Hull City €3 million 239 Toby Collyer - Manchester United €3 million 240 Tom Fellows - West Brom €3 million

Fellows is level for value with other Albion outfield players like Will Lankshear, John Swift and Darnell Furlong, while Sheffield United loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also comes in at €3 million.

Championship stars edging out Fellows for value include QPR’s Sam Field (€3.2 million), Swansea City’s Josh Tymon (€3.2 million) and Bristol City’s Scott Twine (€3.5 million).

Ranking €500,000 above Fellows for value are Alex Mowatt, Hull City’s Regan Slater, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis and Preston North End shot-stopper Alfie Woodman.

Tom Fellows should be valued at much more than €3 million

Considering Tom Fellows has been linked to Premier League clubs Brighton and Everton for reported fees of between £10-£15 million, then the €3 million valuation isn’t a fair reflection of what he could depart the club for.

Electric at times on the right flank at The Hawthorns, Fellows should be ranked much higher for his potential, age and being a promising English talent, with high expectations the youngster can go to the very top of the game.

Related Daryl Dike factor should guide West Brom, Tony Mowbray approach to January arrival With the January arrival of Tammer Bany, Mowbray should be wary of a key detail to avoid a similar situation to the troubles of Daryl Dike.

In reality, the Solihull-born attacker should be ranked in the same caliber as former Championship stars Jaden Philogene, Jack Clarke and James McAtee, who are all valued on Transfermarkt around the touted bidding figures for Fellows.