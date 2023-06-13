West Bromwich Albion attacker Grady Diangana could be on the move this summer.

There was plenty of excitement when the 25-year-old signed permanently from West Ham United for a reported £12 million fee, which could rise to £18 million with add-ons, off the back of a sparkling loan spell, which had seen him score eight times and provide seven assists as the Baggies won promotion from the Championship.

But Diangana has struggled to reach those heights in the seasons since - not helped by the regular changes in the dugout - and with two years left on his current deal there is talk of a potential sale in the upcoming window.

The summer transfer window opens tomorrow and, according to The Sunday People (11/06, pg 61), Albion are willing to listen to offers for both Diangana and defender Dara O'Shea.

That stance is said to be a result of the club's need to balance the books due to the tough financial situation they currently find themselves in.

With a potential summer sale on the cards, we've looked to the expected transfer value (xTV) metric to help estimate what he could be worth...

What is expected transfer value (xTV)?

xTA is a machine learning model from SciSports and Football Transfers that uses data from around 600,000 historical transfers to find patterns in transfer fees and calculate the expected values for over 240,000 players across more than 250 leagues.

The AI-powered model uses a range of information, including age, position, performance, experience, and contract status, to produce an xTV that best represents what a player is worth in the current market conditions.

What is Grady Diangana worth?

As per Football Transfers in June 2023, Diangana has an xTV of €4.3 million (£3.7m) and an xTV range of between €3.2m (£2.7m) and €5.4m (£4.6m).

His xTV has dropped steadily since its peak of €10.3m (£8.8m) in January 2021, which was the window after he signed permanently for Albion and while he was a Premier League player.

With two years left on his current contract, you'd imagine Albion will be keen to recover as much of the £12 million reported fee they spent on Diangana and may well ask for more than the £3.7m that he is estimated to be worth.

His inconsistency in recent seasons may make it hard to get much more than that upfront while his sizeable salary, which is £20,000 per week as per Capology, could prove another stumbling block to a potential deal.