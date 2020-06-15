West Brom, West Ham in battle to sign EFL star

According to the printed Sun on Sunday 14th June, both West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion could look to move for Wigan Athletic star Antonee Robinson in the summer window.

The Hammers and the Baggies could be in the same division next year and both will be hoping that it’s the Premier League they meet in, rather than the Championship.

They could be going head-to-head off of the pitch too, though, with this story in mind.

Robinson has been a star for Wigan for some time and it did look as though he was going to move to AC Milan until a heart problem appeared during his medical and the deal was called off.

Since, we’ve not seen much of him as the issue has been investigated but in recent days he’s been back in training with the Latics and it appears as though a Premier League move could be on the cards.

The Verdict

Robinson has had a whirlwind few months and you cannot envy the position that he has found himself in – from being on the brink of a move to Milan to basically having your career thrown into doubt, he has been in through the mill.

He’s come out of the other side, though, and a move to the Premier League in the summer might not be such a bad consolation – though it remains to be seen where he is going to end up.